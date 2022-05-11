Vonahi Security Achieves SOC 2 Type I Certification

Vonahi's automated network penetration platform meets SOC 2 Type I certification vPenTest is an automated and full-scale penetration testing platform that makes network penetration testing more affordable, accurate, faster, consistent, and not prone to human error. Vonahi Security Logo

This certification positions the company’s automated network penetration testing platform extremely well to gain market adoption in highly regulated industries

Our automated platform performs over 250 network penetration tests a month, making data security critical to our company’s mission and earning our customers’ trust.” — Alton Johnson, Founder and Principal Security Consultant

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vonahi Security (Vonahi), a pioneer in automating network penetration testing, announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC®) 2 Type I compliance audit. The audit verifies that vPenTest, Vonahi’s cloud-hosted software as a service (SaaS) platform that automates internal and external network penetration testing, meets rigorous standards for data security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy.

“Our automated platform performs over 250 network penetration tests a month, making data security critical to our company’s mission and earning our customers’ trust. The successful completion of our SOC 2 compliance audit marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts and commitment to data security and proves our platform has all the necessary security controls in place,” says Alton Johnson, Founder and Principal Security Consultant at Vonahi Security. "Our customers and partners can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance."

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance is widely considered to be a gold standard for security, confidentiality, availability, privacy, and processing integrity. To meet compliance, SaaS providers must implement and follow strict information security policies and procedures, which are then validated by a third party.

The audit was conducted by ByteChek, the all-in-one compliance automation company that provides both a SOC 2 SaaS solution and a complete SOC 2 audit for just one fee. The audit process included a review of Vonahi’s security control objectives, activities, and operating effectiveness against the AICPA’s Security Trust Service Criteria.

“We’re extremely excited and honored having worked with Vonahi on this. Their product is definitely going to be a game changer in the security space and considering the sensitive nature of their product, this SOC 2 report is pivotal in gaining trust and peace of mind for their customers,” says Terra Cooke, Director of Compliance at ByteChek. “It’s always great to see fellow security practitioners and companies taking steps to build a solid compliance program early to support their security efforts. As they continue to grow, we’re looking forward to continuing to work together and seeing where the future takes them!”

A copy of the SOC 2 audit certification is available to Vonahi customers, prospects, and partners upon request.

Vonahi Security is building the future of offensive cybersecurity consulting services through automation. vPenTest from Vonahi is an automated platform that fully replicates manual internal and external network penetration testing, making it easy and affordable for organizations of all sizes to continuously evaluate cybersecurity risks in real-time. The platform goes beyond identifying vulnerabilities by actually exploiting them to demonstrate what happens if an adversary got access to the network. With vPenTest, organizations can schedule a penetration test today, get results immediately, and download reports that meet regulatory compliance requirements within two days. vPenTest is used by over 1500 organizations including managed service providers, managed security service providers, cybersecurity vendors, financial institutions, compliance companies, and organizations of all sizes involved in processing sensitive data. Vonahi Security is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.vonahi.io.