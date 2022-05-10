STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police provides update on Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Vermont (Monday, May 9, 2022) — The investigation into this afternoon’s shooting in Springfield is continuing.

The victim is identified as Todd Amell, 50, a resident of Valley Street in Springfield. He was shot in one of his legs, taken by ambulance to the hospital, treated and released. Investigators believe the shooting was not random and involved individuals who are known to one another.

The people who were detained during the initial stages of the investigation have been released. There is no one in custody facing charges at this time. As of 10 p.m., police have cleared from the scene.

The Springfield Police Department is the lead investigative agency on this case, with the Vermont State Police providing assistance. Anyone with information should call Springfield police at 802-885-2113.

***Initial news release, 3:15 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022***

Members of the Vermont State Police and Springfield Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon, May 9, 2022, in the town of Springfield.

Initial reports indicate that an adult man was hit by gunfire and injured at about 2:30 p.m. on Valley Street. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown. Police have detained several individuals in connection with the ongoing investigation.

This investigation is in its earliest stages. Members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Field Force Division, along with officers from the Springfield Police Department, are on scene.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to this case is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

