Bitrefill launches fundraiser for the world’s richest bankers

SAVE THE BANKERS!

The last decade has seen Bitcoin threaten the profits of Wall Street's banks. The bonuses of the top bankers have already shrunk. Here's why.

With 100-room mansions, yachts and jets and beluga caviar breakfasts, bankers have followed the footsteps of Pharaohs and Louis XVI before them, using their wealth for the inspiration of humanity. ” — Michel Gustavsson, Co Founder, Bitrefill

LOS ANGELES, USA, May 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout history, the most beautiful monuments of humanity have been created by a sophisticated elite. The Pyramids, Taj Mahal, and Versaille were all built by the Ultra-rich as inspiration to the rest of humanity. Today, it is the bankers’ “Yacht and Jet” lifestyle that is the crown of human beauty.Savethebankers.com is a desperate plea to save at least part of the magnificent “banker lifestyle” that the crypto community is threatening. Bitrefill has sent its co-founders to El Salvador to collect money for the bankers, and with the www.savethebankers.com homesite, Bitrefill invites the crypto community to SAVE THE BANKERS!Bitrefill believes in the circular crypto economy. A world where crypto is not some asset to invest in but real money, a means for people to pay and get paid. A world where 100% of financial transactions - getting a salary, paying bills, lending or borrowing money - will be done through a crypto wallet. But as often happens, idealism can miss reality.As many may notice, in this world, there are no banks. But without banks, what about the bankers? This is not a small problem. Throughout history, lasting beauty has always been created by a sophisticated upper-crust in society. The Pyramids, Taj Mahal, Versaille. Every year, millions queue to get awed by these places. Last century the burden of ‘creating beauty’ has been shouldered by Wall Street bankers. What happens if they cease to exist? What magnificent buildings will we leave to inspire future generations?The crypto community now has a responsibility to help these bankers whose lifestyle is threatened.Bitrefill.com is therefore launching a crowdfunding initiative called www.savethebankers.com , where everyone in the Bitcoin community is invited to donate. Some of the money will then be taken and given to the bankers of Wall Street.

Banks vs. Bitcoin. Find out Who Really Pays the Price.