It’s now possible to pay all bills with crypto
Users in the US will be able to pay their credit card bills, utilities, healthcare, mortgage payments and 20,000 other types of bills using crypto. Even taxes!
They say there are only two certain things in life - death and taxes. Now, both tax and funeral costs can be paid with crypto.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a few simple clicks people can start breaking up their dysfunctional reliance on traditional banks. Bitrefill Bill Payments is a massive step towards the bankless world of the future.
— Sergej Kotliar, CEO of Bitrefill.com
Bitrefill believes in the circular crypto economy. A world where crypto is not some asset to invest in, but real money, a means for people to pay and get paid. A world where 100% of financial transactions - getting a salary, paying bills, lending money or splitting the dinner bill - will be done through a crypto wallet. Crypto is bringing financial liberation to the people around the world, and Bitrefill is happy to carry out the important work of offering services which make it easy to live on crypto. Just like the streaming video services allowed people to “cut the cord” from their cable provider, this lets users take a big step towards cutting the cord with their bank and live bankless!
“With Bitrefill’s Bill Pay, everyone in the US will soon have the same opportunity as in El Salvador to live on crypto and leave banks.”
Sergej Kotliar, CEO of Bitrefill.com
First launched in El Salvador after the bitcoin legal tender law in September, Bitrefill’s Bill Payment offering has been growing at a pace of 100-200% PER MONTH.
This is why Bitrefill is STOKED to finally launch our crypto bill pay service for the United States. From tomorrow, invited people will be able to pay their bills with Bitcoin, Ethereum etc instantly. The service will be accessible on bitrefill.com or iOS and Android apps. Due to scaling constraints, we are using a wait list, but plan to invite users to the service at the fastest pace we can. First come, first served.
Bitrefill is the world’s biggest crypto only store, and the number one place crypto users go to spend their coins. Bitrefill provides products and services that allow anyone worldwide to pay for their daily needs with crypto. We provide a catalog of gift cards, bill payment, prepaid mobile refills, and Lightning Network services that can be purchased using Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and several other popular cryptocurrencies worldwide.
Here is a few of the thousands of bill options available to pay today via Bitrefill in the United States: T-Mobile, American Express, State Farm, Property taxes, Social security payments, Mortgage, credits cards and auto loans from Wells Fargo, Chase, Bank of America, American Express, Citi, and US Bank, United Healthcare, Anthem, USAA, Hartford, Progressive, Geico, Allstate, and Liberty Mutual and thousands of others.
This service will be launched in collaboration with a regulated financial partner and will require users to have an ID-verified account with a US residency.
More info and FAQ available at www.bitrefill.com/us-bills
Questions? Want early access to test-drive the service? Let me know and I’ll try to hook you up. Or if you want a list of all items that will be available - let me know and I will provide it for you.
April Pollock, april@Bitrefill.com
April Pollock
Bitrefill
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other