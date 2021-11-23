Living on Crypto Just Got Easier with Ledger & Bitrefill
Ledger users can now access more than 4,000 gift cards and mobile refills in 170 countries via Bitrefill within the Ledger hardware wallet app.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitrefill is excited to announce a new integration with Ledger, the world’s most popular secure crypto storage solution. Ledger hardware wallet users will now have access to Bitrefill’s full catalog of over 4000 gift cards and mobile refills, worldwide, from within the Ledger app.
Ledger offers a variety of smart services within its app, such as options for purchasing and exchanging crypto, Defi & NFT services, crypto growth, and now, the ability to privately and securely purchase thousands of items and services with crypto from Bitrefill.
Bitrefill's Ledger integration gives Ledger users the opportunity to shop for thousands of the world’s most popular brands, and pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and USDT, while earning 1-10% Sats-back on every purchase.
Ledger is one of the most trusted solutions for safeguarding Bitcoin and tokens, with over 4 million users, globally. This integration is a huge step forward for creating the Bitcoin circular economy, as millions of Ledger users will now have a convenient way to actually buy the things they need with crypto.
Bitrefill provides products and services that allow anyone worldwide to pay for their daily needs easily. Bitrefill.com provides a catalog of gift cards, bill payment, prepaid mobile refills, and Lightning Network services that can be purchased using Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies worldwide.
By using Bitcoin and Lightning Network technology we provide a safe and private user experience with fast digital delivery to anywhere in the world. You only need to provide an email address to receive a receipt, voucher codes if applicable, and customer service.
