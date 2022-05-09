Submit Release
Grand Ave. I-80 bridge open to live traffic in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and S&S Builders have completed work on the damaged Grand Ave. Interstate 80 Interchange Bridge today.

The eastbound off-ramp bridge at exit 316 has opened three weeks ahead of schedule, with an initial completion date of May 31st.

Crews will be working this week to remove shoring, barriers and traffic control. Traffic should expect lane closures on interstate 80 until this is completed.

Motorists are still advised to avoid distractions when traveling through construction zones, reduce speed, and follow traffic control. 

