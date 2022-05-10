BOCA RATON CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING’S Premier Event Features Stacked Lineup of AEW, IMPACT and FORMER WWE & NXT SUPERSTARS
This is something that community leaders, shop owners and residents are always asking me about. The timing was right, the team came together, and this is something that just had to be done.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: BOCA RATON CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING
— Matthew H. Maschler, Real Estate Broker
What: 1ST LIVE EVENT EXTRAVAGANZA TAKES SOUTH FLORIDA BY STORM
When: SUNDAY MAY 15TH, MEET AND GREET AT 4PM | BELL TIME AT 6PM
Where: BOCA BLACK BOX, 8221 GLADES RD. #10, BOCA RATON, FL
Tickets: BOCARATONWRESTLING.COM
Florida’s finest wrestlers will gather for a brawl by the beach, as Boca Raton Championship Wrestling launches in South Florida for its premier live event extravaganza. A who’s who lineup of wrestling’s hottest superstars from all the major promotions, including:
Impact Wrestling’s Steve Maclin
AEW Superstar Cezar Bononi
Reigning ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods
Former NXT Superstars Noah Kekoa, Jessi Elaban, Bull James, MJ Jenkins and Santana Garrett
Legendary WWE Superstar Gangrel
The stars of Coastal Championship Wrestling
And WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake who has been brought on as the company’s commissioner.
Known for its high-end glitz, glamour and luxury living, Boca Raton is a surprise choice for a new wresting territory, but company co-founder Neil Glazier thinks differently. “I’ve lived in many places and Boca is the greatest city in the country. Why not bring the greatest city the greatest entertainment? You may think of the beaches, country clubs and culture but Boca Raton is the perfect location for an audience looking to get loud, riled up and rowdy for some pro wrestling.”
As promotion has rolled out for the show, videos have launched featuring former NXT Creative Producer Ryan Katz as the voice of the company. This marks Katz’s return to independent pro wrestling since beginning work for WWE in June of 2013. “To say I’m excited would be an understatement, I’m pretty much ecstatic. The lineup is incredible, Neil and Matthew have assembled a great team, and I’m looking forward to entertaining the people at this Boca beatdown. It’s going to be fun, flashy and like any good wrestling show, unpredictable. Have you seen the championship belt?” A picture is available on the company’s Instagram at @BRCWFlorida featuring the BRCW’s Championship title belt complete with neon colors, palm trees and a style that can only be called Boca.
Taking place at the beautiful Boca Black Box, co-founder Matthew Maschler feels the community is craving this sort of entertainment. “I’ve been in Boca for years and I know the community well. Knowing I love wrestling, this is something that community leaders, shop owners and residents are always asking me about. The timing was right, the team came together, and this is something that just had to be done.”
This will be a night to remember. The start of a legacy and you must be in attendance to be a part of the history in the making. In the words of BRCW Commissioner Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, “It’s going to be a blast!”
Tickets are available at www.BocaRatonWrestling.com.
BRCW Teaser Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blo-UtX5U2M
BRCW Match Announcement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM-Ys_xdUFU
Matthew H Maschler
Signature Real Estate Finder, LLC
+1 561-208-3334
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
BRCW