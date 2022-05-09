Seal Coat Program Begins Week Of May 16

A district seal coat project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Odessa District of TxDOT. Approximately 180 miles of roads in eight counties will be worked on in May.

Each year the Odessa District seal coats select roads as part of a program to prolong the life of the roads. Seal coating offers three major benefits: it protects the road base by keeping water from seeping in; it seals cracks and stops them from spreading; and it provides a new surface which improves safety.

It is likely that loose rocks will be encountered in the work zones during the seal coat process. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes if possible and avoid work zones. Loose rocks may be present after work is completed as well.

Pilot cars and flaggers will be used frequently due to necessary lane closures. Wait times will vary depending on the amount of traffic. Motorists should obey any pilot cars, warning signs, or flaggers they encounter. Slower speeds are also advised. If possible, motorists should find alternate routes.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs, flaggers and traffic control devices. TxDOT is committed to providing a safe work environment for contractors as well as for the traveling public. It is crucial that the traveling public participate in this safety culture so everyone can go home safely at the end of the day.

The following locations are scheduled to be seal coated. Scheduled dates are subject to change pending weather and other unforeseen circumstances. The tentative schedule and locations are:

May 17: All of RM 1555 in Upton County.

May 17-19: FM 1053 from I-20 in Ector County to 2.5 miles south of FM 1450 in Pecos County (including all of Crane County).

May 18-20: All of FM 1379 in Midland County.

May 20-21: FM 1219 in Ward County from Spur 57 in Wickett to SH 18.

May 21: FM 1208 In Martin County from FM 1212 to end of state maintenance in Midland County.

May 21, 23-24: SH 115 in Andrews County from Martin County line to SH 176 east of Andrews; and FM 1212 In Martin County.

May 24-25: FM 1788 in Andrews County from Gaines County line to SH 176.

May 25: FM2212 In Martin County.

May 25-26: FM 2002 In Martin County.

Ronald R. Wagner & Co. LLC of Kendalia won the project with a bid of a little more than $6.9 million.