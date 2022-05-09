Submit Release
Senn statement on appointment to Washington Blockchain Work Group

OLYMPIA, Wash. – State Rep. Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island, released the following statement today after being appointed to the Washington Blockchain Work Group by Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma. The Legislature created the work group under SB 5544 to examine the potential uses and impacts of blockchain technology in Washington state. Senn introduced similar legislation in the House, HB 1729.

“It’s an honor to be appointed to serve on the Washington Blockchain Work Group. Blockchain technology is building on the ingenuity and innovation of people in our region and across the globe. I’m looking forward to exploring how our state can harness this technology for good to improve people’s lives and grow our economy. This work group is an important step towards developing policies that will spur an environmentally responsible, equitable blockchain sector that benefits all Washingtonians.”

