National Fentanyl Awareness Day: A Day of Action to Save Lives

Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center #NationalFentanylAwarenessDay #JustSayKNOW

WAISMANN METHOD® Opioid Detox Specialists are urging the public to learn about this dangerous opioid and take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any other cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, and all other accidents.” — CDC: National Center for Health Statistics.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the WAISMANN METHOD® team of opioid treatment professionals is proud to recognize the first-ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day. A day of action to raise public awareness about an urgent crisis: people all over the nation are dying at alarming rates due to illegally made fentanyl (FEN-ta-nyl), a dangerous synthetic opioid. Illegally made fentanyl is often mixed with fake prescription pills, heroin, or cocaine without the users' knowledge, resulting in an inconceivable number of preventable deaths each year.

Founded by parents who have lost loved ones to this crisis, National Fentanyl Awareness Day is supported by a coalition of experts, companies, and partners who are coming together today to amplify this critical issue. Our community's safety and well-being are always of utmost importance, which is why Waismann Method® has joined this coalition to help spread the word, create prevention, and ultimately save lives. We encourage you to take action with us today to help this vital cause effecting every part of our society. Protect yourself and your loved ones by learning the facts and spreading this message.

Fentanyl Facts:

• Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any other cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, and all other accidents.

• Practically all pills seized by law enforcement are fake, and 40% contain a potentially lethal amount of fentanyl.

• Fentanyl is involved in more American youth drug deaths than heroin, meth, cocaine, benzos, and Rx drugs COMBINED.

• Fake pills have been found in all 50 states. Assume any prescription med you see online is fake, including Oxy, Percocet, and Xanax.

• Illegally made fentanyl is the primary driver of the recent increase in all U.S. overdose deaths. Fentanyl-involved deaths are the fastest growing among 14-23-year-olds.

Sadly, not much is being done to address this issue, and we want to change that. On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, we are calling on lawmakers and law enforcement to take action to protect our communities from the influx of this deadly drug. We are also asking the public to be vigilant and educate themselves about the dangers of this deadly drug.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an addiction to opioids, please get help immediately. Also, be prepared by carrying naloxone and knowing the signs of an overdose; you might be able to prevent death by fentanyl poisoning.

There is no shame in seeking treatment, and there are resources available to help you get on the road to recovery. Call us today at 1-800-423-2482 to learn more about our medically assisted detoxification services and how we can help you or your loved one overcome addiction. We encourage you to talk about this issue with your friends and family. You can also find more information and resources at fentanylawarenessday.org.

Together, we can put an end to this heartbreaking nationwide tragedy.