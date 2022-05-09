Submit Release
Arkansas Health Care Association Celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week

Little Rock, Ark. — Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) recognizes members and caregivers during National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW), May 8 to 14, 2022. 

“Arkansas’s skilled nursing care centers and their staff provide a​ steadfast commitment to providing high-level of care for their residents,” said Rachel Bunch, AHCA executive director. “This has never been more evident than the last two years during the pandemic. We celebrate their dedication, talent and compassion.”

NSNCW, formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, was established by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) in 1967 to recognize the essential role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s elders and individuals with disabilities. This year’s theme, “Creating and Nurturing Connections,” celebrates skilled nursing centers, their residents and staff.

Each person in the long- and post-acute care community contributes to improving the quality of life of all residents by providing a home away from home that allows them to have the essential connections they need to thrive.

For more information about the Arkansas Health Care Association, please visit arhealthcare.com. For more information on NSNCW, please visit www.ahcancal.org/NSNCW.

About AHCA: 

Established in 1951, the Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) is the state’s largest organization of long-term care providers, representing more than 90% of the licensed long-term care facilities in Arkansas. Its responsibilities are to educate, inform and represent members and member facilities before government agencies, other trade associations and related industries.

