Team Virage Calls on Motorsport Fans to Join the “Race to End Human Trafficking”

Team Virage and The Exodus Road team up to raise awareness in the fight to end human trafficking. Team Virage is racing in the European Le Mans Series and the Michelin Le Mans Cup.

Team Virage and Rob Hodes are racing in the Pro Am division of the European Le Mans Series and Michelin Le Mans Cup raising awareness for The Exodus Road.

We are deeply grateful for the advocacy work of Team Virage this season. It’s an innovative, exciting move to leverage a race car on the global stage on behalf of this issue.” — Laura Parker, the CEO and Co-founder of The Exodus Road