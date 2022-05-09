NOLIJ CONSULTING ANNOUCED AS TITLE SPONSOR FOR WOMEN VETRANS INTERACTIVE FOUNDATION'S IMPACT AWARDS & FUNDRAISING GALA
Nolij Consulting leads the sponsorship lineup for the premier signature event supporting servicewomen and women veterans.
As a company, we want to give back to our nation, our community and change the outcomes of women veterans’ lives,””WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Veterans Interactive Foundation’s (WVIF) inaugural Women Veterans IMPACT Awards and Fundraising Gala will celebrate the service and sacrifice of women veterans and recognize champions making an impact in their lives while fostering a community for change.
There are more than two (2) million women veterans living in the United States, and many are struggling with navigating the transition from military to civilian life. These women represent the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population. A high percentage of women veterans suffer from military sexual trauma (MST) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and are at risk of committing suicide due to the lack of assistance for women veterans.
"As a formerly homeless, disabled veteran, I have an intimate understanding of the unique needs of women veterans and their children. These deserving women have earned our support, and in that spirit of giving, we are honored to have Nolij Consulting as the Title Sponsor for our Women Veterans IMPACT Awards and Fundraising Gala. Ashley Mehta, CEO and President of Nolij, personifies the adage that ‘empowered women empower women.’ Ashley dedicates her time, knowledge, and expertise as a board member of WVIF. We need more champions like her,” said Ginger Miller, Founder, and CEO, of Women Veterans Interactive Foundation and a Navy veteran. Mrs. Miller was recently appointed to the United Service Organizations (USO) Board of Governors by President Biden and serves on the Northwest Federal Credit Union Advisory Board.
“As a woman-owned and led organization with a mission to improve the health of our servicepersons and veterans, we are excited about sponsoring the WVI annual gala. Women veterans sacrifice so much for our nation and face unique challenges as income earners and caretakers supporting children, parents, and families. As a company we want to give back to our nation, our community and change the outcomes of women veterans’ lives,” said Ashley Mehta, Chairwoman, CEO, and President of Nolij Consulting.
The inaugural Women Veterans IMPACT Awards and Fundraising Gala will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Arlington Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia.
About the Women Veterans IMPACT Awards and Fundraising Gala
Available sponsorship opportunities include Presenting Sponsor: $25,000; Diamond Sponsor: $10,000; and Ruby Sponsor: $5,000. For questions about event sponsorship, contact Ginger Miller at gm@womenveteransinteractive.org or by phone at (202) 810.2118
Individual Tickets, Group Tickets, and VIP Reception Tickets to attend the event are available for purchase online; visit: https://nolijconsutlingwomenveteransimpactawardsandgala.eventbrite.com
About The Veterans Interactive Foundation
Founded upon the principles of the award-winning national nonprofit organization Women Veterans Interactive (WVI) and armed with a dedicated, diverse board of directors, the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of our Nation's women Veterans and military women. By utilizing dedicated hi-tech research, tailored support programs, and training delivered through a comprehensive ecosystem, the WVI Foundation ensures the women who have served and sacrificed for our country are equipped with the necessary resources to assist them through all stages of their military transition. https://womenveteransinteractive.org/
About NOLIJ Consulting, LLC
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors. To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com
