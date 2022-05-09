State Auditor Comments on Civil Action in DHS Case

Comments on Civil Action in DHS Case

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White said, “When we issued our civil demands related to the DHS scandal last fall and then turned those demands over to the Attorney General’s Office for enforcement, we knew this day would eventually come. I applaud the team filing this suit and am grateful the state is taking another step toward justice for the taxpayers. We will continue to work alongside our federal partners—who have been given access to all our evidence for more than two years—to make sure the case is fully investigated.”