The Foxworth Theory Interview with Empowerment Leader/Author Marsha Haygood (5/10 & 5/12, 9 pm ET)
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel.
This week’s guest (Tues. 5/10 & Thurs. 5/12. 9 pm EDT) is empowerment leader Marsha Haygood, co-author of "The Little Black Book of Success: Laws of Leadership for Black Women". A former entertainment executive, Ms. Haygood is the Founder and President of StepWise Associates, LLC which offers strategic coaching, leadership training and consulting services to individuals and groups who can benefit from a strategic thinking partner. She has been named one of The Network Journal’s Influential Women in Business as well as awarded the YMCA’s Black Achievement Award, the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources Trailblazer Award, and the Community Service Award. Ms. Haygood also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for YouthBridge-NY, a non- profit high school leadership development organization.
For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com
UPCOMING GUESTS ON THE FOXWORTH THEORY
5/10 & 5/12 – Marsha Haygood, author/empowerment coach
5/17 & 5/19 – Dr. Claire Nelson
5/24 & 5/26 – Andrea Hickson Martin, LGBTQ Leader
5/31 & 6/2 – Dr. B.J. Douglass
6/7 & 6/9 – Aimee Griffin Munnings, President of the Griffin Firm
6/14 & 6/16 – Chester Higgins, photographer
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+17158084465 ext.
pr@thefoxworththeory.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Check out The Foxworth Theory interview with Celebrity Drummer Ralph Rolle, founder of the Soul Snacks Cookie Company