Update: Rutland Barracks / Suspicious device

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4002389

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Sawtelle / Sgt. Perkins / Tpr. Nevison / Sgt. Sweitzer

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 05/08/2022 / 1158 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The item in question in this incident is believed to be a World War II-era Japanese hand grenade. The device was assessed by members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, safely secured, and will be turned over to the Vermont National Guard for disposal at a later date. A photo of the grenade is attached to this release.

***Initial news release, 4:35 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022***

On May 8, 2022, at approximately 1158 hrs, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland responded to Franklin Street in the Town of West Rutland. A citizen who had been cleaning out a residence basement, discovered a possible explosive device.

Upon arrival, Troopers found the device had already been moved to the backyard of the residence. Members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad responded to the residence and removed the device. There were no injuries, and no danger to the public.