STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police investigates Springfield shooting

 

SPRINGFIELD, Vermont (Monday, May 9, 2022) — Members of the Vermont State Police and Springfield Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon, May 9, 2022, in the town of Springfield.

 

Initial reports indicate that an adult man was hit by gunfire and injured at about 2:30 p.m. on Valley Street. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown. Police have detained several individuals in connection with the ongoing investigation.

 

This investigation is in its earliest stages. Members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Field Force Division, along with officers from the Springfield Police Department, are on scene.

 

Anyone with information that could be relevant to this case is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

