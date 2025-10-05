Submit Release
Traffic alert - Route 9 Marlboro

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Westminster

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

Route 9 in Marlboro is down to one lane in the area of the Brattleboro line due to an emergency scene.  

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.  Please drive carefully. 



Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

lillian.schmertz@vermont.gov

 

