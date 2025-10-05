Traffic alert - Route 9 Marlboro
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 9 in Marlboro is down to one lane in the area of the Brattleboro line due to an emergency scene.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible. Please drive carefully.
Lillian Schmertz
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 Fax
