Silicon Beach Film Festival 2022 Welcomes Filmmakers Around the World

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silicon Beach Film Festival 2022 is celebrating its seventh annual event beginning on Friday, September 9th, through Thursday, September 15th at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Los Angeles, California. The film festival was created and founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Peter Greene, Festival Programmer, to promote independent films from around the world. The Silicon Beach Film Festival is an independent film festival that unites technology and the indie film industry. “We’re excited to have the festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, a great venue for independent filmmakers, to network and enjoy the films in a high quality screening environment,” said Jon Gursha Festival Director.

Silicon Beach Film festival enables filmmakers to show their films in a high quality theatre, plus offers additional perks, such as networking opportunities with professionals in the film industry. Filmmakers can get their films noticed in one of the world's largest technology media spheres- the Silicon Beach. Additionally, filmmakers are able to participate in Q & A sessions with an audience at the theatre. Silicon Beach is also home to YouTube, Google, IMAX, Yahoo, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Amazon, and Netflix. "We're excited to have created a large diverse community of independent filmmakers from around the world," said Peter Greene, Program Director

Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their short and feature films, documentaries, music videos, experimental films, and screenplays as submissions are open on FilmFreeway through this link: https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/submissions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/.

About Silicon Beach Film Festival

The Silicon Beach Film Festival is a registered trademark. The Silicon Beach Film Festival was created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene. The annual festival has grown a large following to become a top event in the independent film industry in Los Angeles and globally.