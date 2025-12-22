Culver City Film Festival 2025: A Week Of Independent Film In The City

Culver City Film Festival Culver City Film Festival 2025

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fun time was had by all at the 12th annual Culver City Film Festival. Filmmakers from around the world were able to promote their films with weeklong screenings at the Culver Theater in Culver City California. The festivities began with a well attended opening night kick-off party at nearby Jameson’s Pub. Film screenings on two screens began on Friday, December 5th and ran through Thursday, December 11th, with a closing night awards party on Friday, December 12th. “It was exciting to have the festival at the Culver Theater in Culver City for this year's film festival. We provide a high quality screening environment for independent filmmakers”, said Peter Greene, Program Director.

“We had a fantastic festival this year with over 400 film screenings”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. Filmmakers and screenplay writers were recognized for the work with over 100 film festival awards in different categories. “The filmmakers bring with them fresh and new ideas that inspire”, added Jon Gursha. A complete list of the films screened at the festival is at www.culvercityfilmfestival.com on the Festival Program.

Some of the featured films from Culver City Film Festival 2025 are:

"1000 O", Directed By Barbara Peikert;

"A LITTLE HUMAN SPARK", Directed By Bill Dwyer;

"A TOUR OF ONE CITY: THE HISTORY OF THE NEGRO LEAGUES IN NASHVILLE, TN. AND BEYOND", Directed By Dr. Harriet Kimbro-Hamilton;

"ALBIE", Directed By Benjamin Wachtel;

"BIRTH", Directed By Jumana Radi;

"BOUNDLESS BORDERS", Directed By Alessandro Gentile;

"CONCRETE ANGEL", Directed By Anthony Geets Sylvester;

"FEAR ANONYMOUS", Directed By Bron Theron;

"FIRST PERSON SAVIOR", Directed By Ramzi Abed;

"FOLLOWING IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF MY ANCESTORS", Directed By U. Koehler, K. Wermke;

"FRIDAYS", Directed By Lenore Jones;

"HALAL DREAMS", Directed By Mohammed Mamdouh;

"HARBOR CHRONICLES", Directed By Chris Sardelis;

"LIPSTICK GRUNGE", Directed By Frank J. Dion;

"LOVE AND TAXES", Directed By Ken Feinberg, Craig D. Tollis;

"PLEASURE, BYE", Directed By Adam Vencil;

"THE KEYBOARD", Directed By Mohammed Mamdouh;

"THE PRICE OF PROGRESS, LAX AND IT'S NEIGHBORS", Directed By Kevin Williamson;

"THE TOURIST", Directed By Peter Zerzan;

"UNBRIDLED", Directed By Philip Sedgwick;

"UNHOUSED", Directed By Barbara Ford Grant;

"UNKNOWN POP WIZARD", Directed By Bruce Driscoll;and

"WE ARE NEVER ALONE", Directed By Michel Pascal.

About the Culver City Film Festival

The Culver City Film Festival Founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Co-Founder Peter Greene, the Program Director. The Culver City Film Festival was founded to give independent films a high quality festival platform for independent filmmakers. The festival screens in high-quality cinematic screening venues and caters to independent filmmakers from around the world and Los Angeles. The Culver City Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information, please visit culvercityfilmfestival.com.

Jon Gursha / Peter Greene

Culver City Film Festival



