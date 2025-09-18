Silicon Beach Film Festival 2025: A Celebration Of Independent Films

Silicon Beach Film Festival Laurel 2025 Silicon Beach Film Festival 2025 Poster

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International filmmakers from around the globe attended the 10th Annual Silicon Beach Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. The popular L.A. based festival presented a wide variety of shorts and feature films on two screens over the course of a week - Friday, September 5th through Thursday, September 12th. “It was very exciting for everyone , and we received much positive feedback”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. The festival opened with a red carpet kick-off party at the TCL Chinese Theatres that included a professional photographer. “Bringing people together to see the films is what the festival is all about”, added Jon Gursha, Festival Director.

In all, the Silicon Beach Film Festival 2025 screened over 400 films, and presented filmmakers with over 100 film and screenplay awards at the closing night awards party.”The festival had something for everyone, with a program that featured films from all genres”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. For more information about the Silicon Beach Film Festival 2025, please visit www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com.

Some of the featured films from Silicon Beach Film Festival 2025 are:

"MY HIGH SCHOOL GIRLFRIEND, YOUR WIFE", Directed By Bill Briles;

"A BETTER MAN", Directed By James Andrew O'Connor;

"A PERFECT MATCH", Directed By Miaomiao Wang;

"ALMOST HOME", Directed By Menhaj Huda;

"BARBY Q", Directed By Mattias Gordon;

"BROAD MINDED CITY", Directed By Quirino de la Cuesta;

"BURNT", Directed By Leah Gallegos;

"BUYER BEWARE", Directed By Mat Dann;

"CLARA BERTA: AN ARTIST'S JOURNEY", Directed By Ayrton Carrazco;

"CLASSIC SHORT FILM", Directed By Michelle K. Hoffman;

"DELIGHTFUL DROID", Produced and Directed by Andy Broadaway & Sakura Viotto

"ENTANGLEMENT", Directed By Darlene Conte;

"FIRST PERSON SAVIOR", Directed By Ramzi Abed;

"GIVING WINGS TO A MOVEMENT", Directed By M Teresa Lawrence;

"GRAN FONDO", Directed By Joseph Siino;

"GUARDIANS OF THE GARDEN", Produced and Directed by Andy Broadaway, Sakura Viotto & Stephen Meade

"HAUNTS BEFORE VEGAS", Directed By John Gross;

"HERENCIA", Produced by Quinn Mikula Sullivan and Directed by Javier Barrios Acuna;

"I Could Eat", Directed By Rick Bedrosian;

"IN-BETWEEN THE MOUNTAINS AND THE OCEAN", Directed By Seriina Covarrubias, Richard Martinez;

"KARMA", Directed By Nelson Beltran, Amanda Redwine;

"LIFELINES", Directed By Alannah Harrison;

"LIPSTICK GRUNGE", Directed By Frank J. Dion;

"LIZ LIRA: LA REINA DE BOLIVIA", Directed By Dilip Khatri;

"MISSION PEACE 2", Directed By Greg Simmons;

"MOVING ARTS", Directed By Zac Cornfield;

"MUSE", Directed By Genel Mejia;

"MY LIFE BETWEEN THE REINS", Directed By Marilyn Swick;

"MY NAME IS KHATRI", Directed By Dilip Khatri;

"PERFECT TEN", Directed By Felicia Mead;

"RESILIENCE", Directed By Angel K. Taormina;

"ROOMMATES", Producers: Nate Lyles, Joy Simi, Director: Tatiana Samano;

"SATURDAY", Directed By Alving Garcia Marcano;

"SAVE THE WOOD COASTER", Directed By Gary Kyriazi;

"SWIPE", Directed By Colin Francis Costello;

"Tastes Like Christmas", Screenplay By Tom Anastasi;

"Temple Of The Money Changers 2.0", Directed By Nicole Blessing;

"THE CARETAKER", Directed By Ben Probert;

"THE MAN FROM JALISCO PART 10", Directed By Ryan Brandt;

"THE MERMAID", Directed By Soudabeh Moradian;

"THE SILENT CRAWLSPACE", Directed By Richard Benter;

"TRAITOR", Directed By Jordan Rockwell;

"VENICE TO VENICE", Directed By Tony Garcia Schwebel; and

"WHEN THE EAST IS IN THE HOUSE", Directed By Marcel A. Heizmann.

Silicon Beach Film Festival screens independent filmmakers from around the world. The Silicon Beach Film Festival is a yearly event currently held at the TCL Chinese Theatres. Silicon Beach Film Festival is a registered trademark. Follow the festival on social media for announcements and updates. For more information about the Silicon Beach Film Festival and to submit your film, please visit www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com.



