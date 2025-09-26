Culver City Film Festival 2025 Announces Weeklong Festival at The Culver Theater

Culver City Film Festival

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People who are passionate about independent film will enjoy this year’s annual Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles. Screenings will take place at The Culver Theater, beginning on Thursday, December 4th through Friday, December 12th. Submissions for films and screenplays are currently open via Film Freeway. The Culver City Film Festival showcases a diverse range of independent films and provides a platform for filmmakers to gain exposure.

“We are especially excited to be back in the heart of Culver City and we appreciate the great vibe it will add to the festival," said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. Celebrating 12 years, the popular festival emphasizes new and original independent films from around the world. Culver City is an interesting place to visit as it is well known as the "Heart of Screenland" for its historic role in the motion picture industry. “We are excited to have the festival at The Culver Theater for the high-quality cinema, projection screens, Dolby Atmos sound and convenient location in Culver City for the Film Festival”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.

Tickets: https://www.culvercityfilmfestival.com/tickets

Schedule: https://www.culvercityfilmfestival.com/schedule

Program: https://www.culvercityfilmfestival.com/2025-program

Culver City Film Festival All Screenings Located at:

The Culver Theater

9500 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

About the Culver City Film Festival

The Culver City Film Festival Founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Co-Founder Peter Greene, the Program Director. The Culver City Film Festival was founded to give independent films a high quality festival platform for independent filmmakers. The festival screens in high-quality cinematic screening venues and caters to independent filmmakers from around the world and Los Angeles. The Culver City Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information, please visit culvercityfilmfestival.com.



