CUSTOM CAKE AND CHOCOLATE BARS CREATED BY SPAIN’S CHÖK FOR JUDY GARLAND’s 100th BIRTHDAY GALA AND FRAGRANCE REVEAL
Famous Chocolate Franchise in Spain Will Create Judy Garland’s Favorite Chocolate Indulgences for her Birthday Celebration in Hollywood on June 10th
We want to represent Judy Garland’s sweetness, elegance and the intensity of her emotions in our pieces of chocolate for her 100th birthday gala and fragrance reveal”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 10, 2022, the world will celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of legendary Hollywood actress and entertainer Judy Garland. A celebratory event and unisex fine fragrance reveal for JUDY - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato will take place that evening at the Ebell of Los Angeles with a special birthday cake made by the chocolate innovators of chök of Spain.
— Fernando Madrid, CEO of chök
Fernando Madrid is CEO of chök, Spain’s most noted and unusual edible chocolate shops. With six locations in Barcelona and another seven shops already in franchise, chök uses natural, fresh and local ingredients whenever possible – and seeks the highest quality of all its artfully hand-crafted products.
For Ms. Garland’s 100th birthday, Madrid and his team jumped at the opportunity to dazzle guests with their chocolate performance – just as Judy Garland dazzled all of her fans with her famous voice, dancing and acting talents. “For this event, we want to represent Judy Garland’s sweetness, elegance and the intensity of her emotions in our pieces of chocolate,” says Madrid.
To create the ultimate chocolate experience for the gala and as part of their innovative work, Madrid’s team started with deconstructing the fragrance notes as the main ingredients. The fragrance notes are the different scent layers [top, middle and bottom] that make up the final fragrance, and for JUDY they are: the Judy Garland Rose, vanilla, Coriander, pink pepper, grapefruit and Tonka Bean among others. The result is a decadent hand-crafted chocolate cake and chocolate bars to honor Ms. Garland’s favorite comfort food.
Chök prides itself in being able to transform simple things into something different and magical while maintaining a sophisticated flavor that would delight anyone’s taste pallet. According to Madrid, chök is emotion and efficiency. It is creativity and originality with a touch of rebel thrown in! Their products are natural, gourmet and innovative. Chök creators including partner and baker Albert Iglesias and chocolate innovator and researcher Rebeca Olmos test their chocolate limits every day.
While Judy Garland might have been denied chocolate growing up, there is no denying that she would have loved the delicious chocolate surprises Fernando Madrid and his team at the chök create on a daily basis.
