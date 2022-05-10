Announcing Construction Inclusion Week 2022: October 17-21, 2022
Construction Inclusion Week: Oct.17-21 2022, amplifies awareness while celebrating diversity, equity, & inclusion throughout the industry to spearhead change.UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save the date for Construction Inclusion Week 2022: October 17-21, 2022. Construction Inclusion Week amplifies awareness while celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) throughout the industry to spearhead change. The week provides educational and business resources for the construction industry including office teams, craft and jobsite crews, and industry affiliates. New additions to the curriculum for 2022 include live-streamed content, facilitator tools, and more robust curriculum resources. Most tangibly, Construction Inclusion Week 2022 introduces a DEI Maturity Assessment to use as a baseline for targeted engagement with the training materials and future strategic implementation for industry firms.
Participating in Construction Inclusion Week allows individual construction companies to be a part of the change.
Daily themes for 2022 include:
• Commitment & Accountability
• Belonging
• Supplier Diversity
• Workplace Culture
• Community Engagement
Participating firms will receive materials and resources to bring awareness to diversity, equity, and inclusion concepts for job sites, teams, and companies. Simulcast content will air online during the week on www.ConstructionInclusionWeek.com, in addition to in-person activities planned by industry partners throughout the country.
The construction industry's culture must become more inclusive to genuinely attract, retain, and develop the best talent and maximize supplier diversity. Construction Inclusion Week aims to foster conversations that create alignment and push further on this journey for the industry overall. For 2022, Construction Inclusion Week content utilizes a DEI maturity model framework to enable participating firms to discover materials best suited to their current level.
Planning is underway, and firm registration is open online: www.ConstructionInclusionWeek.com. For more information, email info@constructioninclusionweek.com.
Historically, the construction industry makes the most progress when members collaboratively work together. The actions of individual firms may move the needle, but fostering sustainable and measurable change requires unity, a shared focus on achieving goals, and taking bold steps. In 2021, over one thousand firms nationwide participated in the Construction Inclusion Week awareness effort. The founding group's single purpose is identifying ways to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in construction and is comprised of Gilbane Building Company, DPR Construction, Turner Construction, Mortenson, McCarthy, and Clark Construction Group. George Pfeffer (DPR Construction) and Dan Johnson (Mortenson), serve as co-chairs for Construction Inclusion Week 2022.
Visit www.ConstructionInclusionWeek.com for more details and updates.
The annual Construction Inclusion Week harnesses the collective power of general contractors, specialty contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The objective is to build awareness regarding the need to improve diversity and inclusion in the construction industry. Construction Inclusion Week will provide content and resources to share throughout the industry. Founding consortium members include: DPR Construction, Mortenson, Turner Construction, McCarthy, Clark Construction, and Gilbane Building Company.
ABOUT DPR CONSTRUCTION: DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education, and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its corps of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 9,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit www.dpr.com.
ABOUT MORTENSON: Mortenson is a U.S.-based, top-20 developer, builder and provider of energy and engineering services committed to helping organizations move their strategies forward. Mortenson's expanding portfolio of integrated services ensures that its customers' investments result in high-performing assets. The result is a turnkey partner, fully invested in the business success of its customers. Founded in 1954, Mortenson has operations across North America with offices in Chicago, Denver, Fargo, Iowa City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and in Canada. For additional information, visit www.mortenson.com.
ABOUT TURNER CONSTRUCTION: Turner Construction is an international construction services company. Founded in 1902, Turner first made its mark on the industry pioneering the use of steel-reinforced concrete for general building, which enabled the company to deliver safer, stronger, and more efficient buildings to clients. The company continues to embrace emerging technologies and offers an increasingly diverse set of services. With an annual construction volume of U.S. $15 billion, Turner is the largest builder in the United States, ranking first in the major market segments of the building construction field, including healthcare, education, sports, commercial, and green building. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, one of the world's leading international construction service providers. For more information, visit www.turnerconstruction.com.
ABOUT McCARTHY: Established in 1864, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has a long history of building facilities that drive greater value. From exceptional levels of quality and safety — to ease of maintenance over time, we are firmly committed to helping our clients and partners achieve the short- and long-term strategic goals of every project we do. For more information, visit www.mccarthy.com.
ABOUT CLARK CONSTRUCTION: Clark Construction Group, LLC is one of the nation's most experienced and respected providers of construction services. American-owned and operated since 1906, Clark is consistently ranked by leading industry organizations as one of the largest general building and civil construction companies with annual revenues of approximately $5 billion. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the country, including Chicago, Baltimore, Houston, Tampa, San Diego, Irvine, San Francisco, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.
ABOUT GILBANE BUILDING COMPANY: Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.gilbaneco.com
Asheya Warren
PRAXIS Strategic Consulting, LLC
+1 972-755-5330
