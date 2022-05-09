Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,056 in the last 365 days.

Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet May 11

Cheyenne, Wyo - The Wyoming PSCC will meet May 11, 2022 at the Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, in Cheyenne. An education session and business meeting will take place in the WYDOT Auditorium.

Commission members will meet at 11:00 a.m., for an educational session presented by WYDOT staff. The session will provide an overview of Next Generation 911 (NG911), how it will be implemented in Wyoming, and the PSCC’s role in NG911.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting at 1:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials,  visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.  You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email at PSCC Secretary.

 

-30-

PSCC Agenda - May 11, 2022.pdf

You just read:

Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet May 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.