Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet May 11

Cheyenne, Wyo - The Wyoming PSCC will meet May 11, 2022 at the Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, in Cheyenne. An education session and business meeting will take place in the WYDOT Auditorium.

Commission members will meet at 11:00 a.m., for an educational session presented by WYDOT staff. The session will provide an overview of Next Generation 911 (NG911), how it will be implemented in Wyoming, and the PSCC’s role in NG911.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting at 1:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email at PSCC Secretary.

PSCC Agenda - May 11, 2022.pdf