Submit Release
News Search

There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,054 in the last 365 days.

Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 635 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 635 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. 

A projected 635 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the May 9 state transportation board meeting. 

State transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

  • Install traffic signal, detention basin and other improvements at U.S. 50 and Warrior Way on Lake Tahoe’s east shore.
  • Repave approximately 16 miles of U.S. 95 south of Goldfield (in Nye and Esmeralda counties), including construction of a northbound passing lane.
  • Repave approximately 12 miles of I-80 between Winnemucca and the Golconda interchange in Humboldt County, including drainage improvements.
  • Repave approximately 12 miles of U.S. 6 between the Nevada-California state line and State Route 360 in Mineral County, including truck parking improvements.
  • Replace high-mast highway lighting fixtures with LED fixtures on sections of I-15, U.S. 95, Boulder Highway and Blue Diamond Road.
  • Overlay various bridge surfaces on I-580 in Carson City and Washoe County to preserve the roadway and bridge surface.
  • Seal age-related roadway cracking on U.S. 6 and State Routes 361 and 376 in Mineral and Nye counties.
  • Patch and seal the roadway surface of State Route 260 north of Winnemucca

NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary.

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.

You just read:

Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 635 Jobs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.