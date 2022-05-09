Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 635 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 635 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.

State transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Install traffic signal, detention basin and other improvements at U.S. 50 and Warrior Way on Lake Tahoe’s east shore.

Repave approximately 16 miles of U.S. 95 south of Goldfield (in Nye and Esmeralda counties), including construction of a northbound passing lane.

Repave approximately 12 miles of I-80 between Winnemucca and the Golconda interchange in Humboldt County, including drainage improvements.

Repave approximately 12 miles of U.S. 6 between the Nevada-California state line and State Route 360 in Mineral County, including truck parking improvements.

Replace high-mast highway lighting fixtures with LED fixtures on sections of I-15, U.S. 95, Boulder Highway and Blue Diamond Road.

Overlay various bridge surfaces on I-580 in Carson City and Washoe County to preserve the roadway and bridge surface.

Seal age-related roadway cracking on U.S. 6 and State Routes 361 and 376 in Mineral and Nye counties.

Patch and seal the roadway surface of State Route 260 north of Winnemucca

NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary.

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.