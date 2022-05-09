Governor Abbott Proclaims 2022 Economic Development Week In Texas

TEXAS, May 9 - May 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today recognized the critical role local, regional, and statewide economic development teams play in job creation, business expansion, and business retention in communities throughout Texas as he issued a proclamation officially designating May 9–13 as 2022 Economic Development Week in Texas.

“The Texas economy is the economic engine of America, and we take pride in our diverse, highly skilled workforce and the endless business opportunities that exist right here in the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “These economic achievements would not be possible without the many economic development organizations across the state that are committed to creating jobs, spurring innovation, and investing in our great communities. Our state and our economy continue to reach new heights thanks to your efforts. It is clear that the Lone Star State is the best state for business, and by working together, we will continue to keep Texas the best state to live, to work, and to raise a family."

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is charged with marketing and promoting the state of Texas as a premier business location and travel destination and works closely with regional and community partners to ensure Texas remains the top state for business in the nation. Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas attracted more capital investments, new jobs, and corporate headquarter relocations last year than ever before in the state's history. As a result, Texas continues to set new records for total employment and jobs. And thanks to dedicated economic development professionals and organizations in every region of the state, Texas has remained the Best State for Business for a record 18 years in a row and received the Governor's Cup for the most job-creating corporate relocation and expansion projects the last 10 consecutive years.

