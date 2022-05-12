Idea Marketing Group Recognized for Prestigious Web Design Award
Idea Marketing Group Wins at the Annual Web Excellence Awards Competition
By pairing our web design expertise and creativity with the passion of BPI we were able to build an impactful website that exceeded our client expectations and earned this prestigious award.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND , May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2022 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in web design and development.
Idea Marketing Group, of Chicago, was recognized for their excellence with the Website - Activism excellence award for their custom web design work on Change Is Now for the Business and Professional People for the Public Interest (BPI) organization. Explore the custom web design project for BPI.
“We’re honored to have received this award for our client’s custom web design project. By pairing our web design expertise and creativity with the passion of BPI we were able to build an impactful website that exceeded our client expectations and earned this prestigious award," said President and founder of Idea, Darren Fox.
The annual international competition saw over 1,200 entries worldwide, including 50 US States and 46 countries including Australia, Canada, Italy, UK, Israel, Ukraine, The Netherlands, India, Poland, Germany, etc.
An international panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2022 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions, including websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, online advertising, video, email, and more.
The Web Excellence Awards primarily aims to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the web. The winners of the excellence awards are chosen from six categories, including website building, advertising & marketing, video and podcasts, apps and mobile, social media, and painting. Each category then further includes themes ranging from activism and health to beauty, fitness, sports, travel, etc. These winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire millions to think out of the box. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners of 2022 web awards has not only been challenging but also astounding. For more information, visit the Web Excellence Awards online: https://we-awards.com.
About the Web Excellence Awards
Web Excellence Awards provide a platform for entrepreneurs, web developers, and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in Web excellence competitions held annually across the globe. It aims to become one of the most prestigious web competitions to accolade winners' creativity, innovation, and dedication.
About Idea Marketing Group
Idea Marketing Group is a marketing agency known for web design and development. Since 2009, they have built hundreds of websites and managed marketing campaigns reaching millions of people for top brands and businesses throughout the nation. Services include branding, strategy, UI/UX design, content marketing, search engine optimization, website support, and digital advertising. Everything a website needs to dominate in search rankings. They are consistently rated as a top web design agency by Clutch.co.
