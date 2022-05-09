The Fashion House of Yele Press Conference Day in Baltimore, MD

Yelestitches Always Summer Collection Yelestitches Always Summer Collection

Yelestitches invites you to the Yele Press Conference Day on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Motor House in Baltimore, MD.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Fashion Calendar awarded Luxury African Fashion designer Yele of Yelestitches Best Evening Wear at the 2021 Indie Fashion Gala. She was honored for being one of the top names in independent fashion and being one of its most powerful breakout designers for the year.

Yele successfully hosted her sold-out show for NYFW in February 2022 at the RL Hotel in Brooklyn, New York showcasing her Always Summer collection that featured her unique and vibrant Yoruba Nigerian designs. Kim Dynasty said, “Yelestitches brings her home to the runway with a collection that will have you screaming for more!”

Yele will be collaborating with OpenWorks, which has won billions of dollars in grants to assemble workshops along with workshop spaces in the Baltimore area. With this deal, she will be coaching aspiring designers on how to bring clever and artistic flair to the forefront of the fashion industry with her iconic sewing techniques.

We invite you to the Yele Press Conference Day on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Motor House in Baltimore, MD. By joining us, you will be able to engage in a detailed Q&A session with this award-winning fashion designer and her fellow collaborators, such as Jazzy Studios, Pro Fashion Network, and KOLPEACE, that have joined her journey to a successful fashion career. Registration is required for this amazing inside look into the House of Yele.

