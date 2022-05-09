The Fashion House of Yele Press Conference Day in Baltimore, MD

Yelestitches invites you to the Yele Press Conference Day on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Motor House in Baltimore, MD.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Fashion Calendar awarded Luxury African Fashion designer Yele of Yelestitches Best Evening Wear at the 2021 Indie Fashion Gala. She was honored for being one of the top names in independent fashion and being one of its most powerful breakout designers for the year.

Yele successfully hosted her sold-out show for NYFW in February 2022 at the RL Hotel in Brooklyn, New York showcasing her Always Summer collection that featured her unique and vibrant Yoruba Nigerian designs. Kim Dynasty said, “Yelestitches brings her home to the runway with a collection that will have you screaming for more!”

Yele will be collaborating with OpenWorks, which has won billions of dollars in grants to assemble workshops along with workshop spaces in the Baltimore area. With this deal, she will be coaching aspiring designers on how to bring clever and artistic flair to the forefront of the fashion industry with her iconic sewing techniques.

We invite you to the Yele Press Conference Day on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Motor House in Baltimore, MD. By joining us, you will be able to engage in a detailed Q&A session with this award-winning fashion designer and her fellow collaborators, such as Jazzy Studios, Pro Fashion Network, and KOLPEACE, that have joined her journey to a successful fashion career. Registration is required for this amazing inside look into the House of Yele.

Contact:
Kristen Mauricio, Publist (West Coast)
S Cubed Productions, LLC
(661) 378-1966
kristen@scubedproductionsinc.com

Sheena Palmer
S Cubed Productions LLC
+1 347-292-9043
email us here
Yelestitches @ Lillie Mae The Collective

About

S Cubed Productions was created to enhance the media presence of individuals and businesses in the beauty, fashion, entertainment, non-profit, and sports industries. SCP believes that the underdog deserves the same amount of press and media coverage as industry giants – therefore, we level the playing field. We deliver proven organic growth results via the creation of press kits, press releases, and micro engagements. We sustain the growth of our clients by providing standard documentation templates that best identify the agreements and workflow of our clients. The SCP Quarterly Newsletter: A Newsletter for Inspiration This publication is the pure essence of honest and morally sound journalism. We pride ourselves on inspiring others and lifting up the voices that have become silent amongst big media. We share stories of our everyday heroes as well as our philanthropic celebrity friends. We share the good news so that our readers can share the good news too!

The SCP Quarterly

