Measured Welcomes Head of Insurance to the Leadership Team
With the addition of Nick Little as Head of Insurance, Measured is strengthening its cyber coverage capabilitiesSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, the data and analytics-driven cyber insurance company is excited to announce that Nick Little has joined the organization as Head of Insurance.
Measured is bridging the gap between technology and insurance by using AI-powered analytics to track individual exposure in real-time to create smarter cyber insurance products. The company currently provides cyber coverage for small and medium companies in the United States with revenues up to $500 million dollars.
Little will be part of the leadership team, driving innovation, efficiency, and progressive disciplined underwriting as well as expanding the distribution of Measured’s products.
“Measured continues to attract top talent adding to the deep expertise we bring as a leader in the cyber market,” said Sarah Knights, Measured’s SVP of Operations, “at Measured, every team member brings a unique blend of knowledge and experience that collectively allows us to innovate and provide data-driven underwriting within the cyber insurance market." In addition to his extensive underwriting experience, Nick champions our culture of forward-thinking innovations, operational excellence, stewardship, and inclusion.”
Little has been in the cyber insurance industry for 13+ years, both for carriers and brokers, in the US and London markets. He most recently served as Vice President of cyber and technology at CRC Insurance Services. Prior to that, he worked in underwriting at various levels with At-Bay, Beazley, and QBE.
Little said, "I have been involved in the cyber insurance market since it began, and I have seen it rise from a "nice to have" to one of the most in-demand coverages. It is evident that traditional models of risk assessment, security mitigation, and distribution do not always work, and therefore, a more measured approach is needed. Measured leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze risk differently than any other provider in the cyber market. These technologies enable us to provide small and medium-sized businesses in the US with responsible, calculated, and expertly crafted cyber insurance coverages.”
“I am extremely excited to have Nick join Measured,” said CEO Jack Vines. “Nick brings the right balance of industry experience, coupled with the knowledge that the cyber insurance market must innovate faster than the attackers if it is to grow profitably. Innovation, creativity, and discipline are paramount, and Nick has all three.”
About Measured Insurance
Measured Analytics and Insurance offers an analytics-based approach to cyber insurance, specifically quantifying specific exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured Insurance is bridging the gap between technology and insurance by using AI-powered analytics that tracks individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products.
Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client–clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help if ever needed.
For more information, visit: measuredinsurance.com
