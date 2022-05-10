Measured Analytics and Insurance Launches CyberGuard 2.0
Measured introduces new cyber insurance policy addressing the evolving cyber threat landscapeSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, the industry’s premier AI-powered cyber insurance provider, is excited to announce the launch of CyberGuard 2.0, the first cyber insurance policy that is as dynamic as the cyber threat landscape itself. CyberGuard 2.0 integrates cyber exposure analysis and risk mitigation solutions through an extensive partnership network.
Cyber-attacks continue to become one of the biggest concerns for small- and medium-sized businesses, with the average size breach costing over $4 million dollars. The sophistication and complexity of attacks continue to increase, and it is imperative for the industry to deliver modern insurance solutions for these increasingly elaborate attack vectors.
“The CyberGuard 2.0 insurance policy, combined with our unique risk evaluation and exposure analysis presents Measured clients with the best possible solution. Enhancing our policy to meet emerging threats is just one of the many ways we continue to prove that we are a trusted cyber insurance partner for small- and medium-sized businesses” says Steven H. Anderson, Chief Underwriting Officer of Measured.
With a cyber policy from Measured, brokers and policyholders receive expertise and support before, during, and after a cyber incident occurs. By utilizing data and analytics, Measured provides insight into the risks facing their policyholders and guidance on how to address security vulnerabilities.
Notable CyberGuard 2.0 enhancements:
Customizable and concise coverage: CyberGuard 2.0 is a simple, yet dynamic policy form that lets policyholders get access to tailored coverage based on their exposure and can be adapted to their needs throughout the lifecycle of the policy.
Integrated risk mitigation: Measured provides recurring and actionable reporting to mitigate risk throughout the policy period. Measured also partners with leading cybersecurity providers to facilitate the adoption of comprehensive technology that reduce risks and mitigate threats. As part of the expanding CyberGuard Central ecosystem, solutions include identity and access management (IAM), endpoint detection and response (EDR), security awareness training, and much more.
Stability: Measured brings much-needed stability to a volatile cyber market thanks to superior risk evaluation when compared to industry peers. All CyberGuard 2.0 policies are underwritten using proprietary data and artificial intelligence, ensuring Measured’s long-term success as a cyber insurance provider.
“Through innovative underwriting, technologies, and partnerships, Measured has shown that we are dedicated to being a next-generation cyber insurance provider,” says Zach Atya. “With CyberGuard 2.0, we reaffirm our commitment to providing robust coverage for small- and medium-sized businesses alongside our holistic risk management offering.”
Measured is written on AM Best “A+” rated paper and provides cyber insurance coverage for hundreds of companies in the US with revenues up to $500 million dollars. The company has seen tremendous growth so far in 2022. When compared to 2021 totals, Measured has seen more than 80% growth in the number of policyholders and a 150% increase in gross written premiums year-to-date.
Insurance brokers interested in joining Measured’s rapidly growing distribution network can start the appointment process at: measuredinsurance.com/for-brokers
About Measured Analytics and Insurance
Measured Analytics and Insurance offers an analytics-based approach to cyber insurance, specifically quantifying specific exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured is bridging the gap between technology and insurance by using AI-powered analytics that tracks individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products.
Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client–clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help if ever needed.
For more information, visit Measuredinsurance.com.
Luis Marte
Measured Analytics and Insurance
Luis@measuredinsurance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn