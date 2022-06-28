Measured shakes up cyber insurance market with breakthrough cybersecurity solution, powered in part by Ostra
Measured Analytics and Insurance has launched an industry-first cybersecurity suite of tools for prospects and clients, powered in part by Ostra Cybersecurity.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, the insurance industry’s premier AI-powered cyber insurance provider, has launched an industry-first breakthrough cybersecurity suite of tools for prospects and insurance clients, powered in part by Ostra Cybersecurity.
"Measured is taking a simple, yet thoughtful approach to bringing stability in the cyber insurance market,” says Zach Atya, Senior Vice President of Underwriting. “In having a simple, yet sophisticated cybersecurity offering for small- and mid-sized businesses means we are the only, truly complete cyber risk management program.”
“Ostra is thrilled to partner with Measured in giving their customers access to a proprietary, comprehensive solution that provides a sphere of protection unmatched by any individual product in the marketplace,” stated Laura Riebschlager, Director of Partner Success at Ostra. “This is a turnkey solution that allows businesses to focus on what is most important… growing their business, instead of trying to manage cyber threats.”
Through innovative underwriting, technologies, and partnerships, Measured is dedicated to being a next-generation cyber insurance provider committed to providing robust cyber coverage to small- and medium-sized businesses.
Measured’s cybersecurity solutions will focus on the entire spectrum of increasing and emerging risks—including known threats as well as new, “zero-day” exploits, which are particularly difficult for most organizations to predict and remediate.
Small and medium businesses are heavily targeted by ransomware attacks, partly because their systems are easier to breach versus large corporations with robust cybersecurity strategies. Even accessing data systems at the smallest companies can give criminals a gateway to valuable customer data, vendor lists, client financial data, and personal information about employees that could be further exploited.
“The combined offering of cybersecurity and cyber insurance for small and medium-sized businesses is a game-changer,” said Mike Barlow, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Ostra. “Not only will Measured’s insurance prospects and clients get access to Fortune 100-caliber, multi-layered cybersecurity, current Ostra clients will also get streamlined access with preferred rates to CyberGuard, Measured’s comprehensive cyber insurance policy.”
About Measured Analytics and Insurance
Measured Analytics and Insurance offers an analytics-based approach to cyber insurance, specifically quantifying specific exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured is bridging the gap between technology and insurance by using AI-powered analytics that tracks individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products.
Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client–clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help if ever needed. For more information, visit: measuredinsurance.com
About Ostra Cybersecurity
As a next-generation MSSP, Ostra Cybersecurity combines best-in-class tools, proprietary technology, and exceptional talent to deliver Fortune 100-level protection for businesses of all sizes. The result is a multi-layered, 360° solution that allows you to set it and forget it. For more information, visit www.ostra.net.
