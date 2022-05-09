Customers can now order hair systems on a subscription basis from Superhairpieces
Hair system customers can now receive their stock or custom made orders on a yearly subscription basis from Superhairpieces.
This subscription program will give customers a peace of mind and also serves as insurance.”SUNRISE, FLORIDA, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair replacement system customers can now receive their orders on a yearly subscription basis.
— Ryan Tran
Superhairpieces, a leading human hair system supplier in North America, recently launched its new subscription program.
With no added fee to join, clients can now receive anywhere from three, four, six or 12 hair systems of their choice throughout the year. This will include stock as well as custom made hair systems.
The main benefit of the program is that clients will no longer have to worry about placing an order or whether their items will be in stock. Instead, their orders will be automatically charged when they are shipped out.
Selected hair systems will also have their prices locked in at the time of subscription. This means if there are any price increases on a particular hair system, customers will keep paying the same price at the time of their subscription.
Additionally, using the subscription program ensures that customers receive systems with consistent quality as they will all be made by the same ventilation worker.
“This subscription program will give customers a peace of mind and also serves as insurance. Things are unpredictable in the industry, but with this new program, customers no longer have to worry about placing orders, price changes or their preferred units being out of stock,” said Superhairpieces customer success specialist Ryan Tran.
“We encourage all clients to consider this program and reach out to our customer support team if they have any further questions.”
This move comes following customer demand for more subscription programs in the hair system industry following the recent demise of HairDirect earlier this year.
As things stand, the subscription program is currently only for men's hair systems.
For all the latest updates and information, you can visit http://www.superhairpieces.com or https://superhairpieces.ca/.
Superhairpieces is a leading human hair system supplier in North America with locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Sunrise, Florida, USA. Among their many offerings include:
Hair Replacement Systems
Hairpieces
Hair toppers
Full lace human hair wigs
Human hair extensions
Eyelash extensions
Wig Tape and Glue
And much more!
About Superhairpieces
Superhairpieces is a leading supplier of top quality hairpieces and hair extensions servicing both retail and wholesale/salon clients in North America as well as globally. They take pride in offering the highest quality 100% human hair systems equipped with the latest cutting-edge and avant-garde technologies all at affordable prices.
Cindy Enerio
Superhairpieces
+1 416-800-5056
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other