Submit Release
News Search

There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,976 in the last 365 days.

RE: ROAD CLOSURE - NORTH RIVER ST SWANTON

Update:

 

At this time North River St in Swanton near the wildlife refuge just past Campbell Bay Road headed toward Swanton from Alburgh is currently closed in both directions at this time. We will advise when the roadway is back open.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP St Albans

802-524-5993

 

 

From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, May 9, 2022 10:21 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: LANE CLOSURE - NORTH RIVER ST SWANTON

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Traffic on North River St in Swanton near the wildlife refuge is down to one lane of traffic at this time due to a motor vehicle crash.  This is just past Campbell Bay Road coming from Alburgh headed toward Swanton.

 

Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available.  Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP St Albans

802-524-5993

 

 

 

You just read:

RE: ROAD CLOSURE - NORTH RIVER ST SWANTON

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.