RE: ROAD CLOSURE - NORTH RIVER ST SWANTON
Update:
At this time North River St in Swanton near the wildlife refuge just past Campbell Bay Road headed toward Swanton from Alburgh is currently closed in both directions at this time. We will advise when the roadway is back open.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
VSP St Albans
802-524-5993
From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, May 9, 2022 10:21 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: LANE CLOSURE - NORTH RIVER ST SWANTON
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Traffic on North River St in Swanton near the wildlife refuge is down to one lane of traffic at this time due to a motor vehicle crash. This is just past Campbell Bay Road coming from Alburgh headed toward Swanton.
Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
VSP St Albans
802-524-5993