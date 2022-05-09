RE: ROAD CLOSURE - NORTH RIVER ST SWANTON

Update:

At this time North River St in Swanton near the wildlife refuge just past Campbell Bay Road headed toward Swanton from Alburgh is currently closed in both directions at this time. We will advise when the roadway is back open.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

VSP St Albans

802-524-5993

From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, May 9, 2022 10:21 AM

