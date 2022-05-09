Hancock County Fatal

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. the Maine State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash in Township 22 on Airline Road. The crash involved a four-door sedan and a motorcycle. The investigation revealed that the sedan crossed the centerline and into the path of the oncoming motorcycle. The motorcycle, driven by 49-year-old Charles Brown of Indian Township was hit head-on, and Brown was thrown from the motorcycle. Brown sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the sedan, 48-year-old Daniel Lyons of Veazie fled on foot and was taken into custody a short time later near the scene of the crash. Lyons was arrested after being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. He was charged with aggravated operating under the influence and manslaughter. The Maine State Police would thank the Maine Warden Service, Maine DOT, and the Osborne Fire Department who assisted them on scene. Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.