Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,934 in the last 365 days.

Hancock County Fatal

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. the Maine State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash in Township 22 on Airline Road. The crash involved a four-door sedan and a motorcycle. The investigation revealed that the sedan crossed the centerline and into the path of the oncoming motorcycle. The motorcycle, driven by 49-year-old Charles Brown of Indian Township was hit head-on, and Brown was thrown from the motorcycle. Brown sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the sedan, 48-year-old Daniel Lyons of Veazie fled on foot and was taken into custody a short time later near the scene of the crash. Lyons was arrested after being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. He was charged with aggravated operating under the influence and manslaughter. The Maine State Police would thank the Maine Warden Service, Maine DOT, and the Osborne Fire Department who assisted them on scene. Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

You just read:

Hancock County Fatal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.