Dynamicweb and eBS Mechdata Partner to Deliver B2B eCommerce and Self-Service Order Management Capabilities

Dynamicweb’s eCommerce, Content Management, Product Information Management and Marketing extends eBS’s ERP Solution with advanced B2B and B2C online portals

UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamicweb, a premier provider of eCommerce technology specializing in B2B self-service customer portals, is pleased to announce its partnership with eBS Mechdata (eBS). eBS, based in Houston, Texas, is focused on helping heavy and material handling equipment distributors streamline their operations by providing leading edge equipment-centric business management software solutions. The combined products enable eBS users to extend their core ERP capabilities with the addition of omnichannel online sales as well as customer self-service portals designed to help improve customer service, increase sales, and reduce operational costs.

“We are honored to partner with eBS, a pioneer in offering ERP and Business Software specifically designed to meet the needs of the heavy equipment industry,” said Ryan Meade, Chief Alliance Officer of Dynamicweb North America. “eBS understands the needs of this industry, including rental versus purchase options, configure-to-order requirements, spare parts, service and warranty handling, and a distributor-centric sales environment that fits well with our ability to handle highly complex B2B and D2C portal requirements.”

“As the equipment manufacturing industry continues to evolve, we are seeing a loosening of territorial restrictions allowing manufacturers to work with distributors on a non-exclusive and broader scale,” said Ron Rogers, President of eBS Mechdata. “Dynamicweb is helping us respond to these changes and enabling us to deliver the kinds of self-service portal capabilities our customers are asking for in response to the changes in our market. The Covid pandemic also has increased the need for better self-service portals, making it easier for our customer’s customers to more easily manage their orders, invoices and account information at any time.”

Dynamicweb is designed to be easily configured and customized to meet the unique requirements for the equipment distribution industry. Dynamicweb, combined with eBS modernizes and streamlines processes for both customers and employees with a fully-integrated, unified platform for eCommerce, Product Information Management, Content Management, and Digital Marketing. The eBS, Dynamicweb eCommerce platform also includes many features that benefit the B2B eCommerce experience including support for buying teams, multiple carts, invoice management, a reorder capability and a built-in product information management application. By offering online purchasing options and self-service capabilities, equipment manufacturers and distributors can empower their customers, accelerate your digital transformation, expand sales channels, and increase profit margins.

About Dynamicweb

Dynamicweb is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and global leader in eCommerce, with thousands of customers worldwide utilizing its All-In-One, no-code eCommerce and self-service ordering platform that integrates seamlessly with eBS Next and other ERP systems. The platform can expose this information to customers, sales reps or dealers, and site administrators, all within a B2B or B2C environment. As an All-In-One platform, website administrators have access to advanced built-in features that are part and parcel to successful websites, including targeted email marketing, on-site content personalization and a native Product Information Management system (PIM). Customers across various industries include Winnebago, Unilever, Weber Grills, Ibanez, TricorBraun Flex and Australian Gold. For more information, visit dynamicweb.com

About eBS Mechdata

Founded in 1964, eBS is the leading software developer of Equipment Business Management Software Systems specializing in all equipment industries. With over 600 locations installed throughout North America and internationally, eBS develops a modern, easy-to-use, real-time, fully customizable Microsoft based SQL Business Management System where software development, testing, and implementation are driven by our new and existing dealers through a collaborative, interactive eBS Users Group and by incorporating monthly dealer engagement events. For more information, visit ebs-next.com.