The Full Story on Shared CUI Responsibility and Staying CMMC Compliant on The Virtual CISO Podcast
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
On The Virtual CISO Podcast, Caleb Leidy and host John Verry drill down into the critical questions that MSPs need to examine around CMMC compliance.
If your MSP business has any customers in the US federal government, or that serve the US government, consider this podcast a timely consultant briefing on this business-critical issue… minus the fee.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evaluating whether your MSP security environment meets CMMC compliance requirements can be pretty confusing—never mind the complexities of requirements “flow down” and the compliance impacts of sharing CUI across organizations. It really does take an expert to sort it all out.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner - Pivot Point Security
Fortunately, Pivot Point Security has just such an expert on staff: CUI Protection and CMMC Consultant Caleb Leidy.
On the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast, popular “serial guest” Caleb and host John Verry drill down into the critical questions that MSPs need to examine around CMMC compliance for you and your clients.
Topics discussed include:
- What controls are MSPs responsible for in client environments?
- What controls are clients responsible for in their own environments?
- What controls might an MPS need to implement in its own environment to meet DFARS contract requirements around “flow down” of CMMC/NIST 800-171 compliance from clients?
- Top CMMC compliance “corner cases” you should be aware of
If your MSP business has any customers in the US federal government, or that serve the US government, consider this podcast a timely consultant briefing on this business-critical issue… minus the fee.
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 (732) 456-5618
email us here