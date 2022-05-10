Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,698 in the last 365 days.

The Full Story on Shared CUI Responsibility and Staying CMMC Compliant on The Virtual CISO Podcast

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

On The Virtual CISO Podcast, Caleb Leidy and host John Verry drill down into the critical questions that MSPs need to examine around CMMC compliance.

If your MSP business has any customers in the US federal government, or that serve the US government, consider this podcast a timely consultant briefing on this business-critical issue… minus the fee.”
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner - Pivot Point Security
HAMILTON, NJ, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evaluating whether your MSP security environment meets CMMC compliance requirements can be pretty confusing—never mind the complexities of requirements “flow down” and the compliance impacts of sharing CUI across organizations. It really does take an expert to sort it all out.

Fortunately, Pivot Point Security has just such an expert on staff: CUI Protection and CMMC Consultant Caleb Leidy.

On the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast, popular “serial guest” Caleb and host John Verry drill down into the critical questions that MSPs need to examine around CMMC compliance for you and your clients.

Topics discussed include:

- What controls are MSPs responsible for in client environments?
- What controls are clients responsible for in their own environments?
- What controls might an MPS need to implement in its own environment to meet DFARS contract requirements around “flow down” of CMMC/NIST 800-171 compliance from clients?
- Top CMMC compliance “corner cases” you should be aware of

If your MSP business has any customers in the US federal government, or that serve the US government, consider this podcast a timely consultant briefing on this business-critical issue… minus the fee.

To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.

About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.

Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 (732) 456-5618
email us here

You just read:

The Full Story on Shared CUI Responsibility and Staying CMMC Compliant on The Virtual CISO Podcast

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.