Troop F Weekly Report 05-02 to 05-08-22

Incident Type: operating without license
Date: 5/4/2022
Town: Caribou
Trooper: TR. DESROSIER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was in Caribou and observed a woman driving that he suspected did not have a valid driver’s license. After confirming with the dispatcher, he conducted a traffic stop to investigate. The woman stated she still owes money to another state for her license there and cannot get one in Maine until that issue is resolved. Tr. Desrosier issued her a criminal summons for operating without a license and helped her arrange for a licensed driver to come get her and her vehicle.
Incident Type: ACCIDENT - FATAL
Date: 5/4/2022
Town: masardis
Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Masardis. The driver lost control of the vehicle striking a utility pole. The driver was killed in the crash and the passenger was taken to the hospital in Presque Isle with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The crash was reconstructed by Off. Kyle White, PIPD, and still remains under investigation.
Incident Type: operating without a license
Date: 5/5/2022
Town: Frenchville
Trooper: TR. DESROSIER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was driving through Frenchville and observed the same vehicle he stopped on May 4th and the same unlicensed female driver driving. He conducted a traffic stop and she stated she was driving a couple that just came from the eye doctor. The woman still had a suspended out-of-state license. Tr. Desrosier issued her another criminal summons for operating without a license. The vehicle was stopped in a private driveway, so it was not towed.
Incident Type: ACCIDENT
Date: 5/5/2022
Town: masardis
Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay responded to a single truck crash on State Route 11 in Masardis. The driver was going south, stated he had a “sneezing fit” and lost control of his loaded log truck. The truck went off the right side of the roadway striking a pile of logs belonging to Daaquam Mill. No one was injured during the incident.
Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS
Date: 5/6/2022
Town: caribou
Trooper: TR. ROY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy participated in a career day type event at the Caribou Technical Center. He explained to various groups of students the role of a State Police Trooper, the process to be hired, and showed some of his gear and his cruiser.
Incident Type: minor in possession of liquor
Date: 5/8/2022
Town: Oakfield
Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 95, Oakfield, and observed a vehicle speeding. A traffic stop was conducted and during the investigation Tr. Castonguay observed an open 30-pack of beer in the rear seat; the driver was a minor. Tr. Castonguay issued the man a civil summons for minor in possession of liquor and a traffic summons for speeding. Tr. Castonguay confiscated and disposed of the beer.
Incident Type: crash / OUI
Date: 5/8/2022
Town: castle hill
Trooper: TR. RIDER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider responded to a single vehicle crash in Castle Hill. After an investigation, he had the female driver perform Field Sobriety Testing which she failed. The woman was arrested for OUI and transported to Presque Isle PD for a breath test. The woman was able to post bail and was released.
Incident Type: Speed
Date: 5/06/2022
Town: Patten
Trooper: Tr. Cotton
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was patrolling the South Patten Road in Patten when he observed a vehicle traveling South at 84 mph in a posted 50 MPH zone. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop. Tr. Cotton made contact with the male operator who stated that it was a new vehicle. Tr. Cotton issued the operator a summons for Criminal Speed.
Incident Type: Violation Conditional Release
Date: 5/06/2020
Town: HOULTON
Trooper: Tr. Cotton
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was traveling on Route 2 in Houlton when he observed a truck with no registration plates or inspection sticker. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop with the truck and learned the local man’s license was suspended. The man also had active bail condition and a warrant for his arrest. The man had no proof of insurance, registration and the vehicle had numerous defects. Tr. Cotton arrested the man and transported him to the Houlton State Police Barracks where he was able to post bail for his warrant. Tr. Cotton summonsed the man for OAS and VCR. Tr. Cotton issued the man VSAC’s for operating a defective motor vehicle and failing to produce insurance. The truck was towed from the scene.
Incident Type: fraud
Date: 5/02/2022
Town: perham
Trooper: cpl. casavant
Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant received a fraud complaint from a resident in Perham. The man had wired $16,000 to a business in Pennsylvania to purchase a vehicle and it was never delivered. The company was now not answering his emails or calls. The investigation is ongoing.
Incident Type: burglary
Date: 5/03/2022
Town: perham
Trooper: cpl. casavant
Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant responded to a vacant Perham residence after a family member called to report the house had been broken into in the last few months. Several items were taken from the residence and the investigation is ongoing.
Incident Type: instructor
Date: 5/04/2022
Town: augusta
Trooper: sgt. haines
Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines spent May 4, 2022 to May 6, 2022 at the Augusta Range as a firearms instructor for MSP.
Incident Type: traffic summons
Date: 5/08/2022
Town: fort fairfield
Trooper: tr. roy
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was traveling through Fort Fairfield when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. Tr. Roy stopped the vehicle for the violation and learned the registration had also expired in January of 2021. The female operator admitted the vehicle would not pass inspection and also did not have insurance. Tr. Roy issued the Fort Fairfield woman a criminal summons for the registration violation and warned her for the other violations. Tr. Roy had the vehicle towed from the scene.