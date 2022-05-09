Troop F Weekly Report 05-02 to 05-08-22

Incident Type: operating without license

Date: 5/4/2022

Town: Caribou

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was in Caribou and observed a woman driving that he suspected did not have a valid driver’s license. After confirming with the dispatcher, he conducted a traffic stop to investigate. The woman stated she still owes money to another state for her license there and cannot get one in Maine until that issue is resolved. Tr. Desrosier issued her a criminal summons for operating without a license and helped her arrange for a licensed driver to come get her and her vehicle.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT - FATAL

Date: 5/4/2022

Town: masardis

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Masardis. The driver lost control of the vehicle striking a utility pole. The driver was killed in the crash and the passenger was taken to the hospital in Presque Isle with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The crash was reconstructed by Off. Kyle White, PIPD, and still remains under investigation.

Incident Type: operating without a license

Date: 5/5/2022

Town: Frenchville

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was driving through Frenchville and observed the same vehicle he stopped on May 4th and the same unlicensed female driver driving. He conducted a traffic stop and she stated she was driving a couple that just came from the eye doctor. The woman still had a suspended out-of-state license. Tr. Desrosier issued her another criminal summons for operating without a license. The vehicle was stopped in a private driveway, so it was not towed.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT

Date: 5/5/2022

Town: masardis

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay responded to a single truck crash on State Route 11 in Masardis. The driver was going south, stated he had a “sneezing fit” and lost control of his loaded log truck. The truck went off the right side of the roadway striking a pile of logs belonging to Daaquam Mill. No one was injured during the incident.

Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS

Date: 5/6/2022

Town: caribou

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy participated in a career day type event at the Caribou Technical Center. He explained to various groups of students the role of a State Police Trooper, the process to be hired, and showed some of his gear and his cruiser.

Incident Type: minor in possession of liquor

Date: 5/8/2022

Town: Oakfield

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 95, Oakfield, and observed a vehicle speeding. A traffic stop was conducted and during the investigation Tr. Castonguay observed an open 30-pack of beer in the rear seat; the driver was a minor. Tr. Castonguay issued the man a civil summons for minor in possession of liquor and a traffic summons for speeding. Tr. Castonguay confiscated and disposed of the beer.

Incident Type: crash / OUI

Date: 5/8/2022

Town: castle hill

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider responded to a single vehicle crash in Castle Hill. After an investigation, he had the female driver perform Field Sobriety Testing which she failed. The woman was arrested for OUI and transported to Presque Isle PD for a breath test. The woman was able to post bail and was released.

Incident Type: Speed

Date: 5/06/2022

Town: Patten

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was patrolling the South Patten Road in Patten when he observed a vehicle traveling South at 84 mph in a posted 50 MPH zone. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop. Tr. Cotton made contact with the male operator who stated that it was a new vehicle. Tr. Cotton issued the operator a summons for Criminal Speed.

Incident Type: Violation Conditional Release

Date: 5/06/2020

Town: HOULTON

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was traveling on Route 2 in Houlton when he observed a truck with no registration plates or inspection sticker. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop with the truck and learned the local man’s license was suspended. The man also had active bail condition and a warrant for his arrest. The man had no proof of insurance, registration and the vehicle had numerous defects. Tr. Cotton arrested the man and transported him to the Houlton State Police Barracks where he was able to post bail for his warrant. Tr. Cotton summonsed the man for OAS and VCR. Tr. Cotton issued the man VSAC’s for operating a defective motor vehicle and failing to produce insurance. The truck was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: fraud

Date: 5/02/2022

Town: perham

Trooper: cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant received a fraud complaint from a resident in Perham. The man had wired $16,000 to a business in Pennsylvania to purchase a vehicle and it was never delivered. The company was now not answering his emails or calls. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: burglary

Date: 5/03/2022

Town: perham

Trooper: cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant responded to a vacant Perham residence after a family member called to report the house had been broken into in the last few months. Several items were taken from the residence and the investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: instructor

Date: 5/04/2022

Town: augusta

Trooper: sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines spent May 4, 2022 to May 6, 2022 at the Augusta Range as a firearms instructor for MSP.

Incident Type: traffic summons

Date: 5/08/2022

Town: fort fairfield

Trooper: tr. roy