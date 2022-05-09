Submit Release
Get Ready for the Summer of Fun

First drawing occurs May 23

JACKSON, MISS. – Beat the heat with great prizes from mid-May through Labor Day in the Mississippi Lottery’s Summer of Fun promotion.

In eight drawings throughout the summer, you can win everything from RecTeq pellet grills and Yeti coolers to cash and gift cards. The grand prize is a 2022 Tracker bass boat. The top prizes vary in each drawing.

There’s no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms.

The first drawing will occur May 23. Social media posts will remind Insiders to check their email for a link to an electronic entry form. Each drawing will have a unique entry form.

Enter one drawing or enter them all. Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a separate entry form for each drawing. The odds of winning a prize in the Summer of Fun promotion are based on the total number of entries each week. All winners will be selected in a random drawing. Each winning Summer of Fun entrant will be notified by certified mail.

Click here for complete rules and #havefunyall.

