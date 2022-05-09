Asphalt Surface Treatment Project to Begin on S.D. Highway 28 and S.D. Highway 324 in Hamlin and Brookings Counties

For Immediate Release: Monday, May 9, 2022 Contact: John Rittershaus, Engineer IV, 605-688-5001

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work will begin on Monday, May 16, 2022, on an asphalt surface treatment project in Hamlin and Brookings Counties. Work on the project includes S.D. Highway 28 for approximately 13 miles from U.S. 81 to the east edge of Estelline in Hamlin County, and on S.D. Highway 324 for approximately nine miles in Brookings County.

Work on this project will include chip sealing followed by a fog seal and pavement marking. Work is anticipated to take approximately two to three weeks to complete, weather dependent.

Traffic will be maintained through the work zones with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists are asked to expect short delays through the work zones, and to please plan accordingly. This type of construction project has the potential of causing vehicle damage such as chipped windshields and broken headlights due to rocks being thrown by high speed oncoming or passing traffic. Motorist should consider using an alternate route during this construction project.

Vehicle traffic is advised to drive 40 mph or less through these work areas until the fog seal is completed.

The contractor for this $1 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, MN.

About the SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-