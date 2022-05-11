TutorOcean Launches New Mobile App to Make Tutoring Even Easier
TutorOcean updates its mobile tutoring app, making it even easier for learners and tutors to connect.
With the new TutorOcean app, students will have the convenience and personalization of private tutoring with just a few taps on their favourite device while on the go.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TutorOcean (www.tutorocean.com), one of North America’s fastest-growing tutoring marketplaces, announced today that they have updated their mobile apps on the Apple App and Google Play stores helping learners and tutors more easily connect.
By leveraging the TutorOcean companion app, students are able to find, connect and communicate with tutors on the go. From reminders and syncing with a student's calendar to quickly getting questions answered, tutoring is made easier with TutorOcean.
“The pandemic has shifted how students and tutors want to connect. With the new TutorOcean app, learners will have the convenience and personalization of 1:1 tutoring with just a few taps” said Will Li, CEO and Co-Founder of TutorOcean. “TutorOcean was built from the start as an online platform with our own proprietary virtual classroom ensuring students can easily connect and communicate with tutoring talent anywhere - from your own local town to around the globe.”
Students and tutors can now download the TutorOcean for Apple or TutorOcean for Android app to their favourite mobile devices.
Students will love the new experience of this mobile application, which has been designed to support learners in finding tutoring help on the go.
From the tutors' perspective, the TutorOcean app will enable tutors to respond to existing and prospecting students at any time. Plus by getting notifications and reminders, tutors can more easily stay in contact with their students and ensure they can provide the support their learners need in a timely and responsive fashion.
So what will you learn or teach today?
Join our mission where TutorOcean helps ensure that access to knowledge is a right and not a privilege!
About TutorOcean
TutorOcean is a global marketplace and virtual learning platform where learners and tutors engage for K-12 and post-secondary subjects, university preparation, peer-led mentoring, and instruction in a variety of arts and hobbies.
Using TutorOcean’s intuitive and integrated online classroom, tutors are able to create a stimulating and effective learning environment to help learners achieve their goals. It’s a place where connections are made instantly, knowledge is shared in real-time, and geographical boundaries are conquered to create a global community that is passionate about lifelong learning.
