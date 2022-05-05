Submit Release
TutorOcean Adds Music Instructors to its Platform

TutorOcean adds online music instructors to their 400+ subjects helping students learn by leveraging a flexible online collaborative platform.

The pandemic has shifted how we learn and develop lifelong skills where online learning is becoming the preferred way to connect!”
— Will Li, CEO and Co-Founder of TutorOcean
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TutorOcean (www.tutorocean.com), one of North America’s fastest-growing tutoring marketplaces, announced today that its platform has been extended to support online music learning for kids and adults who prefer the flexibility and ease of learning in the comfort of their own home.

The TutorOcean marketplace now features a vast selection of online music instructors to help you master your favorite instrument, including the flute, guitar, piano, trumpet, violin and more.

“The pandemic has shifted how we learn and develop lifelong skills where online learning is becoming the preferred way to connect,” said Will Li, CEO and Co-Founder of TutorOcean. “Instructors realize they can easily extend the FREE online collaborative classroom included in every TutorOcean session and help kids learn a new instrument and achieve musical literacy online.”

By leveraging the platform’s special “filters,” learners from beginners to expert levels can now find music instructors to help develop skills in instruments such as flute, guitar, piano, trumpet, violin and more. Finding online piano teachers or online guitar lessons has never been easier.

New users to TutorOcean love the ease of connecting and learning online and the “Free First 15 Min” online session to meet ‘n greet new teachers. Learners also appreciate that they can learn from the basics and up, right from home, with no long-term or monthly contracts required. Simply pay as you go and learn at your pace.

Music teachers are continuously getting added to the platform since they appreciate the fact that they can set their own rates and hours. Plus, the transparency in which they are paid for the sessions they deliver has never been better. Our instructors are vetted to ensure students find the best and most affordable music teachers they deserve.

So what musical instrument will you learn or take to mastering at the next level today?

About TutorOcean

TutorOcean (www.tutorocean.com) is a global marketplace and virtual learning platform where learners and tutors engage for K-12 and post-secondary subjects, university preparation, peer-led mentoring, and instruction in a variety of arts and hobbies.

Using TutorOcean’s intuitive and integrated online classroom, tutors are able to create a stimulating and effective learning environment to help learners achieve their goals. It’s a place where connections are made instantly, knowledge is shared in real-time, and geographical boundaries are conquered to create a global community that is passionate about lifelong learning.

Jonathan Milne
TutorOcean
press@tutorocean.com
