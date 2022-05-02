TutorOcean Adds Hobbies to its Range of Tutoring Subjects
TutorOcean extends support for learners looking for help in mastering their favorite hobbies.
Tutors realize they can easily extend our FREE virtual classroom to help teach a wider range of hobbies than ever before.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TutorOcean (www.tutorocean.com), one of North America’s fastest-growing tutoring marketplaces, announced today that its platform has been extended to support learners looking to become more proficient in their favorite hobbies.
— Will Li, CEO and Co-Founder of TutorOcean
The TutorOcean marketplace now features a vast selection of instructors online to help you learn or sharpen your favorite hobbies such as chess, yoga, fitness and many more.
“The pandemic has shifted the learning patterns of children and parents to where online learning support is becoming the preferred way to connect,” said Will Li, CEO and Co-Founder of TutorOcean. “Tutors realize they can easily extend our FREE virtual classroom to help teach a wider range of hobbies. Parents and children love the flexibility and easy to connect with professional and affordable world-class educators online.”
By leveraging the platform’s special “filters” learners can now discover private chess tutors online, private yoga instructors online, personal trainers online and more.
“My tutor was really helpful and created a personalized session for me to go over my weaknesses and how I can improve from there,” said Jubaer P. who recently had his first 1:1 online chess session with one of our tutors.
New users to TutorOcean love the ease of connecting and learning online, as well as the “Free First 15 Min” online session to meet ‘n greet new instructors. Plus, the fact that there are no long-term or monthly commitments required. Simply pay as you go and learn at your pace.
Similarly, TutorOcean is signing up hundreds of new instructors every month who have discovered the flexibility and convenience of connecting and teaching learners in our virtual classroom, offering a fun, interactive learning experience. Instructors appreciate the fact that they can set their own rates and hours, plus the transparency in which they are paid for the sessions they deliver.
So what new hobby will you accelerate further today?
------------------------
About TutorOcean
TutorOcean (www.tutorocean.com) is a global marketplace and virtual learning platform where learners and tutors engage for K-12 and post-secondary subjects, university preparation, peer-led mentoring, and instruction in a variety of arts and hobbies.
Using TutorOcean’s intuitive and integrated online classroom, tutors are able to create a stimulating and effective learning environment to help learners achieve their goals. It’s a place where connections are made instantly, knowledge is shared in real-time, and geographical boundaries are conquered to create a global community that is passionate about lifelong learning.
For Media Inquiries please contact:
Jonathan Milne
press@tutorocean.com
Jonathan Milne
TutorOcean
press@tutorocean.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other