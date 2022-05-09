Arie Trouw and Kane Sarhan Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Arie Trouw, Co-Founder of XYO Network Kane Sarhan, Co-Founder and CCO of THE WELL

Arie Trouw, Co-Founder of XYO Network. Kane Sarhan, Co-Founder and CCO of THE WELL.

“Good enough” is never good enough. People often utter “good enough” when they give up on trying to reach the bar they set out to reach rather than when hard decisions need to be made on priorities.” — Arie Trouw, Co-Founder of XYO Network

Arie Trouw, Co-Founder of XYO Network

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why ?(Please share a story or example for each.)

Be a jack of all trades AND a master of one. Without being a jack of all trades and understanding many things in your field, you struggle to understand the context in which you work. Without being a master of one, you’ll struggle to provide expertise and be at the top level of your chosen field.

Always check your own work before assuming the problem lies on other people’s shoulders. The most embarrassing thing (at least to me) is to be sure others are wrong when you are actually at fault. There’s absolutely nothing lost in being modest yet confident.

Love the journey you’re on and not just the outcome. You’re guaranteed to be on the trip and not guaranteed to get the result you’re seeking. Being an entrepreneur is much like being an artist. You do it because you’re compelled to. You’ll always be doomed to fail if you do it for the lottery ticket. But if you embrace your journey, you not only learn from it, but you’ll be guaranteed success, even if it is just for the joy of the journey.

Having a work/life balance doesn’t require you to choose life over work when you love what you do for a living — they can be symbiotic. I can think about my projects 24 hours a day but still have time for my family, friends, and myself. This allows me to achieve at the required level to succeed without destroying my personal life.

Don’t be afraid to fail because failure is just a step towards success. It’s nearly impossible to learn from success, but learning from failure is relatively easy. So, when you fail, the best use of that event is self-improvement and the desire to try again and hopefully succeed the next time you try. My investment philosophy is that I always want to invest in the first success of an entrepreneur, not the last failure.

Kane Sarhan, Co-Founder and CCO of THE WELL

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have been very lucky to have the most fantastic mentors in my life. I am where I am today because of the people who invested in me and helped to grow as a young person. I would say the most impactful would be Nihal Mehta and Reshma Saujani. I worked for both of them early on in my career as their apprentice, and they truly changed my perspective on business and on who and what I could be.

Can you share five of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Do more, want less: This is something my mom has said to me since childhood. It is a constant reminder to give more than you receive and to be thankful for what you have.

Get the right people in the right seat on the bus: This is something my CoFounder, Sarrah Hallock, taught me and it is so true. The key to success is always to have the right team doing the right jobs.

You’re no use if you’re not the full you: This advice is from my friend and author, Rahaf Harfoush, who has constantly reminded me about the importance of self care, rest and recovery as an entrepreneur. The hustle culture we have created is very dangerous so I try to always make room and space for down time.

It’s all relative: I like to constantly remind myself how small I am (and my life is) in the grand scheme of things. It is a good way to not allow situations or issues to balloon out of control. Whenever I need a reminder about this, I love watching this Youtube video.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I have been working on a personal project called Messy Situations for a while. It is a platform that is starting as a podcast, coming out on May 4th, but is expanding into lots of other things that make space and give honor to the messy side of life. [...]

