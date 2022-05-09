Hangobi Announces New Partnerships with Professional Soccer Player and UFC Athletes
Hangobi is the perfect addition to active lifestyles, making the functional beverage a natural choice for athletes of all disciplines.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hangobi, a direct-to-consumer functional recovery beverage, has signed a brand partnership with professional soccer player Meredith Speck, a midfielder for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Crafted to aid performance through proper hydration and recovery, Hangobi has also signed new partnerships with a troupe of UFC athletes including Vannesa Demopolous, Jalin Turner, Claudio Puellas, Alex Perez, Terrance McKinney and Chris Gutierrez. Hangobi continues to attract athletes who perform at the highest level of their sport and are looking for a beverage that gives them energy, balance and health benefits.
Available in three delicious blends, Hangobi combines plant-based science with six all-star, all-natural ingredients that span across adaptogens, amino acids, anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory and vitamin B complex categories to alleviate dehydration, nausea, headaches, lack of focus, stress and anxiety, all while also tasting delicious.
“Athletes looking to perform at their peak capacity understand the importance of hydration and recovery,” said Conrad Oberbeck, CEO & Co-founder of Hangobi. “Our new partnerships with these accomplished athletes are a testament to the incredible benefits Hangobi brings to their day-to-day performance. We are proud to have created a purpose-built beverage that professional athletes gravitate towards time and time again. ”
Hangobi recently struck a partnership with Premier League Lacrosse and Team USA Lacrosse all-star Rob Pannell who endorsed the Hangobi brand as his functional recovery beverage of choice. Additionally, Hangobi recently partnered with all-star comedy duo Francis Ellis and Giulio Gallarotti from Oops The Podcast!, showcasing the brand’s versatility in helping people feel their best whether they need to recover after a heavy workout or refocus during a busy day.
Hangobi is currently sold at $47.88 per 12 pack, consumers can also opt for a monthly subscription to save 10 percent and receive a recurring 12 pack per month for $43.09 per case. To place an order or find out more information, please visit www.hangobi.com.
About Hangobi:
Hangobi is an all-natural functional beverage that’s designed for active lifestyles and dehydration recovery. Crafted to help you enhance your performance, whether that be taking fruitful sips before lifes’ daring moments, serving as a lifeline following a big night out, or recovering from an intense training session, Hangobi ensures you’ll overcome inertia. Loaded with five influential and diverse ingredients including vitamin B complex, anti-inflammatories, antioxidants, adaptogens, and amino acids, Hangobi allows you to hack your day by restoring your body. The powerful health blend is more than a beverage, it’s an active and deliberate choice to be better and perform your best with only 50-60 calories per can. Hangobi boasts whole, plant-based ingredients to alleviate dehydration, nausea, headaches, lack of focus, and anxiety. The direct-to-consumer brand comes in three mood-focused “need state” blends – WAKE for energy, ESSENTIAL for balance, and CALM for stress relieving. For more information, please visit www.hangobi.com and follow Hangobi @hang.obi on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
