Sydney Smith and Ratchel Pinlac Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

I would say the biggest challenges are being taken seriously. It’s very hard to feel superior in a male dominated industry.” — Sydney Smith, tattoo artist from New Jersey

Sydney Smith, tattoo artist from New Jersey

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The 3 best pieces of advice that I’ve gotten throughout my journey as a tattoo artist are staying persistent with my work, remaining consistent with posting content, and always be willing to take advice from others.

I started tattooing because of my family and they always told me to stay persistent if I wanted to reach a goal. Because of them pushing me and reminding me of that, I was able to build my name up as a tattoo artist and turn my career into what it is now.

Although this isn’t the most “typical” answer, consistently posting content on social media has really launched my career in a way that I never thought could be possible. Taking photos/videos and posting them has gotten me so much recognition on Instagram and Ti​​kTok and has immensely expanded my clientele.

Nobody is perfect at their craft and this is why I’m always willing to take advice from others. When I began tattooing I knew nothing about the industry, so I would talk to many different artists, ask lots of questions, take feedback and use it to improve.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I have some plans to travel around the US (possibly internationally as well) to tattoo and meet some new clientele. This is definitely a big change from what I normally do and I’m excited to try something different!

Ratchel Pinlac, created Pinsy Shapewear

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

When hiring and selecting people to bring into your company, prioritize working-style and chemistry over skill. Of course, skill is important, but not at the expense of company fit and chemistry. I’ve made a few bad hires in the beginning because I hired solely on skill and what company they previously worked for and backburnered their personality and working style. Trust and chemistry amongst employees are key to the growth and success of the company. When possible, always meet them in person to assess whether you will get along with them in a working environment. I hired a bad Creative Director in the beginning who really made the creative experience of the brand very painful — we fought many times and it impacted the momentum and creativity of the brand. I also hired a Fashion Designer along the way where we didn’t see eye to eye — this cost the company tens of thousands of dollars because she made a change to the fit of the product that was not approved by me.

Be prepared to have at least 2–3 years of savings. The first few years will be financially grueling, especially in a product-based business that is quickly scaling up inventory production to meet customer demand. With Pinsy, even though we had thousands on the waitlist and sold out of product various times, all revenues had to go straight back into purchasing even larger bulks of inventory. Feeling broke for a few years was not fun, but it’s part of the journey.

The brand will be your life and consume your brain for a long time. Establishing healthy boundaries between work and personal life is critical in the beginning or else you will spend all day and night working

Prioritizing your health and wellness (taking time off, making time for yourself, etc) is just as important, if not more important, as focusing and working on your business. You cannot pour from an empty cup and keeping your cup full is key. I burned myself out in the beginning because there was always so much to get done — however there comes a point to where your efforts result in diminishing returns because you cannot be as effective and impactful at what you’re doing when your mind is drained.

