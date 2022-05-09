MetaRace: Two very different worlds collide but in both, players; breed, earn, race & trade - virtually and in real life

LAMBOURN, WEST BERKS, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaRace combines a number of strands that all work together to give players a fully immersive P2E gaming experience. At entry level players can purchase, then ‘breed’ their own racehorse NFT* which they can then play-to-earn in races against peers and then elevate to Group Race status. However, beyond that, members can also trade their horse(s) and get involved with the community’s own actual racehorse in a unique partnership with racehorse trainer Oliver Cole, of Whatcombe Racing.

Furthermore, players can earn rewards in more ways than just the racing game too, they can also; collect and trade NFT horses, buy and sell decorations (saddle cloths, coloured bridles, jockey silks) - enter competitions and even hold virtual races on their own racecourse.

Where the virtual racing offered by bookmakers is seen as a threat to the racing industry, conversely, MetaRace seeks to be an introduction for the vast online gaming, eSports and blockchain industry to the greatest show on turf.

MetaRace’s breeding program allows the virtual player to educate themselves on how the game started as all the four sires offered are The Original Genesis horses from which all racehorses are descended.

Alex Dorsi, MetaRace’s Community Manager, explains: “All of us at MetaRace are passionate gamers and equally passionate horseracing fans, so the synergy of this game was too irresistible not to merge the two and MetaRace was born. We already have a strong following and access to the audiences of both worlds and hope the introduction of one to the other can produce a friendship that is commercial, as well as enormous fun.”

He added: “Ultimately eSports and horseracing are about entertainment and good sport, so surely we can all be happy playmates?”

How it works: The MetaRace NFTs are minting on Caduceus a pioneer at the cutting edge of the blockchain revolution. It has developed technology to enable the metaverse, creating a new world of almost limitless opportunity built on an economy of innovative digital assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and an ecosystem of applications powered entirely by the blockchain. These decentralized applications (dapps) enable users to communicate, collaborate and transact with each other seamlessly in the metaverse, interacting in real-time and experiencing the same dynamic virtual environments, regardless of their real-world location.

MetaRace are in the process of buying their first real world racehorse, which will be turned into NFTs and are gifting an ownership percentage stake of the race horse to community members of MetaRace. As with real world horseracing, part of the fun is in the naming rights of the horse; as such, MetaRace are inviting community members to help name their first colt and join the fun in their mission to become the biggest Web3 stable in the real world. Join the MetaRace Discord for updates and send any other thoughts: https://discord.gg/metarace

*in order to play the game you buy your NFT genesis horse, and thereafter you can race that horse, and subsequently breed it - for more information on NFTs head here and here.

Whatcombe Racing & MetaRace bring you the ultimate play-to-earn experience