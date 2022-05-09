LifeTagger Empowering Power-Filled Conference 2022 on May 14
The LifeTagger+Power-Filled 2022 Experience will provide attendees with an amazing on-site experience using proximity-driven information delivery technology
Helping organizations like Power-Filled stay better connected with their stakeholders has always been the driving mission at LifeTagger.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeTagger, a South Carolina start-up company whose proximity-driven technology can be seamlessly integrated into a company’s consumer engagement strategy, announced their partnership with the women’s conference, Power-Filled 2022, to provide attendees with exclusive content and connection with everyone at the conference on May 14th at Trident Technical College Conference Center in Charleston, SC.
— LifeTagger CoFounder Marlon Brown
Power-Filled 2022 will give attendees a new way to connect on-site using LifeTagger LifeCodes. Attendees will be able to access speaker bios, special offers from vendors, connect with sponsors, and engage in dialogue with other conference attendees with a simple scan from their mobile devices. After the conference, that same LifeCode will give attendees exclusive access to recorded conference sessions, special events, and opportunities to stay connected throughout the year leading up to Power-Filled 2023.
“Helping organizations like Power-Filled stay better connected with their stakeholders has always been the driving mission at LifeTagger,” said LifeTagger CoFounder Marlon Brown. “Our LifeCodes provide an easy interface which anyone can use to stay connected to what they care about and receive an enhanced experience.”
Power-Filled was founded by experienced executive, coach and entrepreneur Kenya Dunn. Dunn brings her 20 year of experience to her annual event bringing women from all walks of life together to be inspired and energized by the Power-Filled stories of women from across the globe.
“At Power-Filled we pride ourselves in creating an amazing experience for our attendees and supporters that go beyond your standard conference,” said Dunn. “We are excited to use LifeTagger's technology to elevate the way we connect and engage at Power-Filled 2022 and beyond.”
LifeTagger’s platform can be used through LifeTagger LifeCodes, the LifeTagger app, or can be integrated into a business’ third party app to run the platform. By utilizing LifeTagger technology, organizations transform and streamline the delivery of the right experiences to your stakeholders where, how, and when they need. Founded in 2017 by Brown and co-founder Kendrick Pullen, LifeTagger is a proximity-driven business solution capable of transforming organization’s information, service, and experience delivery.
If you are interested in implementing LifeTaggers’s innovative technology platform or would like more information, please visit http://www.lifetaggerapp.com/. To learn more about Power-Filled, please visit https://www.power-filledconference.com/.
