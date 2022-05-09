Submit Release
News Search

There were 136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,560 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Motorcycle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A2002322                                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Carl Exantus / Adam Lippa

STATION:  St. Albans                                          

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/08/2022 / 8:04PM

STREET: Main St. N

TOWN: Bakersfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Boston Post Rd intersection

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Gonyo

AGE:  38   

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to Motorcycle

INJURIES: Critical and life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/8/22 at approximately 8:04pm VSP received a call of a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Main St. N past the intersection of Boston Post Rd. in Bakersfield. VSP responded with the Bakersfield Fire Department. The operator, Joseph Gonyo, was transported to UVMMC with critical and life-threatening injuries. At this time no other details are available and VSP is still investigating. If anyone witnessed the crash they are asked to please contact VSP St. Albans.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Motorcycle crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.