St. Albans Barracks / Motorcycle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2002322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Carl Exantus / Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/08/2022 / 8:04PM

STREET: Main St. N

TOWN: Bakersfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Boston Post Rd intersection

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Gonyo

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to Motorcycle

INJURIES: Critical and life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/8/22 at approximately 8:04pm VSP received a call of a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Main St. N past the intersection of Boston Post Rd. in Bakersfield. VSP responded with the Bakersfield Fire Department. The operator, Joseph Gonyo, was transported to UVMMC with critical and life-threatening injuries. At this time no other details are available and VSP is still investigating. If anyone witnessed the crash they are asked to please contact VSP St. Albans.