St. Albans Barracks / Motorcycle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2002322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Carl Exantus / Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/08/2022 / 8:04PM
STREET: Main St. N
TOWN: Bakersfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Boston Post Rd intersection
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Gonyo
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to Motorcycle
INJURIES: Critical and life-threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/8/22 at approximately 8:04pm VSP received a call of a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Main St. N past the intersection of Boston Post Rd. in Bakersfield. VSP responded with the Bakersfield Fire Department. The operator, Joseph Gonyo, was transported to UVMMC with critical and life-threatening injuries. At this time no other details are available and VSP is still investigating. If anyone witnessed the crash they are asked to please contact VSP St. Albans.