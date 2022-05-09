Last 27 ultra luxurious apartments for sale in the exclusive Cavalli Tower in Dubai

Cavalli Tower_ exclusive luxury properties in Dubai

Cavalli Tower, developed by real estate giant DAMAC GROUP, is the only one of its kind in the world with 24/7 views of the Palm, Burj Al Arab and Marina skyline

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, May 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Another huge opportunity promoted by the 221 Luxury Network and their agent’s members , 221 is the most exclusive luxury marketplace in the world: we are talking about Cavalli Tower https://www.221luxury.com/buildings/cavalli-tower ), developed by real estate giant DAMAC GROUP.Launched in Q3 2021, Cavalli Tower is one of the most sensational projects in the real estate portfolio of DAMAC Properties. In fact, not only this is the first Cavalli-branded residential development in the world, but it also boasts a unique architectural concept by Shaun Killa, the mastermind behind the long-awaited Museum of the Future.Cavalli Tower consists of 70 storeys, divided into 3 sections: Luxury (4-37) and Upper Luxury (38-47), while upper floors will feature a limited collection of Flying Villas. In total, there are 485 ultra-luxury residences, including 2-5 bedroom apartments and penthouses, with full access to an extensive range of premium facilities.Residents of the highly-anticipated tower will be able to benefit from a cigar lounge, splash pools, a meeting & events room, a sky pool, a sky garden and live cooking stations. Not forgetting a private beach, a huge beach pool of 9,687 ft, lush leafy spaces and a recreational Zen hub with a juice bar, offering plenty of activities to children and adults alike. At the same time, fitness maniacs will absolutely love the world-class gym, along with tennis and paddle tennis courts.Providing unparalleled views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab and the upcoming Emaar Beachfront, these last 19 ultra luxurious remaining apartments with sophisticated finishes feature access to designated jet elevators for the utmost privacy of its owners. Not forgetting spacious balconies in each residence, where a hydroponic wall for in-room gardening will be installed, following the latest trend for sustainability. In addition, these units feature a private pool on the terrace, which will be perfect for unwinding after a busy day and spending time with your family and friends.Other defining features of the apartments include high ceilings and flexible fully fitted kitchens. The latter will boast exquisite artwork separations, allowing homeowners to expand their living room and make it the ultimate entertaining space. Moreover, there will be stylish glass operable partitions installed in the bedrooms and the chic bathrooms will boast free standing bathtubs.Developer DAMAC GROUP just announced the possibility of paying with crypto currencies, testifying once again the strong innovative propensity of the company and the ability of 221 Luxury Network to forge partnerships with key players in the epochal change taking place in the world.A very important final note for real estate professionals: being part of a reality like 221 Luxury Network will give them the opportunity to access the sale of jewels such as Cavalli Tower with commissions up to 4%. Absolutely not to be missed.Notes PRESS KIT (images, logo): https://cutt.ly/0G7lz8Q

